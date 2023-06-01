Trace Lysette Launches Three-Part Erotic Audio Series with Dipsea Centering a Trans Woman's Pleasure

SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trace Lysette, the scene-stealing actress from Amazon's Transparent, the Jennifer Lopez film Hustlers, and most recently the buzzy new film Monica, co-produces and stars in a three-episode series titled Close Up with audio sexual wellness platform Dipsea.

Lysette worked closely with the Dipsea original content studio, the in-house team specialized in creating sex-positive audio that empowers listeners to tap into their sexuality on their terms. The series features Sophia, a trans actress who was just cast in her first big film with a male co-star whom she's nervous to see again. When sparks fly between the two, their relationship surfaces real challenges and big feelings.

The tender realness of Close Up, plus the chemistry between two people falling in love, showcases the joy and romance that should be at the center of many more trans stories.

About Dipsea: With over 1.5M downloads, Dipsea is the leading platform for audio erotica and sexual wellness content. The Dipsea app offers hundreds of highly-produced original audio stories that immerse you in sexy storylines with characters you love. With a library celebrated for its sex positivity, consent, and inclusivity, the Dipsea app has something for everyone.

Dipsea's empowering mission has been featured on stage at TED , in the Netflix documentary " The Principles of Pleasure ", and by The New Yorker , Vogue , Playboy , and The New York Times .

Lysette was drawn to a collaboration with Dipsea as a woman-led company with an inclusive vision of different types of womanhood. She will be touching on thematic series she was personally interested in exploring, like being intimate with someone while still living in stealth, and then again once one is out as trans.

Episode one of the series will launch on June 9, 2023, exclusively on the Dipsea app. Episode two will be released on June 16, and episode 3 on June 23, 2023.

"This series is meaningful to me as an actor and a co-producer because it's a story I've never heard before. And as a co-producer, I think it's important that trans people are involved in crafting our own stories. I hope listeners take away that trans women are deserving of love and opportunity and unapologetic romance." - Trace Lysette

