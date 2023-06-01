Following $43.1M GMV Sold Last Week, HiBid Auctions Now Feature Antiques, Collectibles and Fundraiser Gift Baskets

OCALA, Fla., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid enabled the sale of more than 619,000 lots in 1,506 timed and live auctions held on the site last week. Sale totals exceeded $43.1 million in gross merchandise value and $78.1 million in hammer value.

Current and upcoming auctions on the platform feature an eclectic range of lots, including vintage acoustic and electric guitars, framed prints and paintings, decorative vases, antique furniture, and a variety of gift baskets just in time for Father's Day shopping.

Noteworthy lots include a 2016 Harley Davidson Freewheeler motorcycle, a Wehinger hand-painted vase, an antique Singer treadle sewing machine, an Oahu Hawaii lap steel guitar, and a 1986 Sun Tracker Bass Buggy pontoon boat.

May 22-28, 2023, HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Merchandise Value: $43.1+ Million

Total Hammer Value: $78.1+ Million

Lots Sold Online: 619,130

Timed Auctions: 1,411

Live Auctions: 95

Bids Placed: 3.5+ Million

Bidding Sessions: 4.2+ Million

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and timed auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

