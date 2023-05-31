NewStore Brings Omnichannel Innovation to Filson and Shinola's Retail Operations

The design-led lifestyle brands will implement the cloud-based platform to transform their store operations

BOSTON, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NewStore , a modular, mobile-first omnichannel cloud platform for retail brands worldwide, today announced that Filson and Shinola , two American lifestyle brands owned by Bedrock Manufacturing Co., have selected the company to modernize their in-store experiences. Both brands will implement the NewStore mobile point-of-sale , order management , and store inventory solutions to create seamless, unified customer journeys across all touchpoints.

"It was an easy decision to go with NewStore after assessing various omnichannel solutions. On top of the company's proven track record of working with game-changing retailers, the platform can be implemented at a pace that aligns with the unique needs of our brands. The company also has a strong network of technology partners, which was important to us," said Rob Sayre, CIO, Bedrock Manufacturing Co. "NewStore's experience and expertise will be invaluable for both Filson and Shinola as we bring this project to life, and our partnership will only get stronger as we grow our portfolio of retail brands."

Filson, known for its rugged outdoor apparel and accessories, and Shinola, famous for its handcrafted watches, jewelry, and leather goods, will benefit from the NewStore platform's omnichannel capabilities, including mobile checkout, endless aisle, store fulfillment, buy online pickup in-store (BOPIS), buy online return in-store (BORIS), and more.

"Our brands are committed to providing customers with the highest quality products and experiences. By rolling out NewStore at Filson and Shinola, we will dramatically improve how shoppers interact with both businesses," added Jonathon Pop, Principal Architect, Bedrock Manufacturing Co. "The partnership will streamline operations, improve inventory accuracy, and help our retailers gain valuable insights about their customers, all while offering a more unified shopping experience."

The NewStore platform will allow Filson and Shinola associates to provide a more personalized level of service by consolidating customer, order, and inventory data into one easy-to-use iOS app. And store employees will be equipped with iPhones, enabling them to access real-time data, assist customers more efficiently, and process transactions from anywhere on the store floor.

"From day one, NewStore was built on a composable SaaS architecture, which allows brands like Filson and Shinola to deploy features and scale based on their needs. This has become more important than ever in today's retail environment," said Stephan Schambach, Founder and CEO, NewStore. "These brands have spent years establishing their reputations and cultivating a loyal following. Investing in omnichannel with NewStore will strengthen those foundations and future-proof both businesses."

About Bedrock Manufacturing Co.

Bedrock Manufacturing Co. is a manufacturing and design group that is home to a stable of design-led, global brands, including Shinola and Filson. Detroit-based Shinola is a design brand with an unwavering commitment to crafting products that are built to last—from timepieces to leather goods, jewelry to audio. Seattle-based Filson is known for its high-end outdoor clothing and accessories.

About NewStore

NewStore provides Omnichannel-as-a-Service for retail brands worldwide that want to accelerate their digital transformation. Built with MACH principles, NewStore allows brands to easily deliver amazing shopping experiences that store associates and consumers love. Its mobile-first, modular cloud platform includes POS, order management, clienteling, inventory, and native consumer apps. NewStore customers such as Burton, Faherty Brand, G-Star RAW, Marine Layer, Roots Canada, Scotch & Soda, UNTUCKit, and Vince benefit from the most complete, global omnichannel retail solution available — now supercharged with Tap to Pay on iPhone. The company is backed by General Catalyst, Activant Capital, and Salesforce Ventures. Learn more at www.newstore.com .

