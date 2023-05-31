Kajabi unveils three significant products to its leading creator platform, turbocharging creator earning potential and reducing burnout

New products include AI-powered Kajabi Creator Studio, Kajabi Payments, and Branded Mobile Apps

Kajabi Payments has already processed over $1 million in creator revenue on behalf of 1,000 creators

The announcement was made at Kajabi Hero Live; attended by over 600 Kajabi creators including Brendon Burchard , Ali Abdaal , and Jamie Kern Lima

Kajabi is committed to empowering creators by enabling them to own their earning potential and build sustainable online businesses without taking a percentage of earnings

IRVINE, Calif., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kajabi , the leading creator commerce platform, today announces the launch of three significant new products within its platform set to increase creator earning potential, improve the creator brand experience and save time while avoiding burnout. The announcement was shared in front of over 600 Kajabi creators at Kajabi Hero Live , the company's creator event in Austin, Texas.

The announcement, which follows news that Kajabi's creators collectively surpassed $5 billion in revenue, demonstrates Kajabi's commitment to providing industry-leading tools that aim to help turn ambitious creators into successful entrepreneurs. The suite of new tools will enable creators to have even more control over their content, brand, and earning potential:

Kajabi Creator Studio introduces a new suite of AI-powered tools that dramatically reduce the time and effort required to create and distribute video content, helping them build audiences while saving creators valuable time and reducing burnout

Kajabi Payments offers creators access to more payment options including Apple Pay and Google Pay, simplifies payment management, and helps convert more sales

Branded Mobile App gives creators the ability to offer their own branded app, bringing them closer to their audience and putting them in control of their brand across all Kajabi offerings

Ahad Khan, CEO of Kajabi, said: "At Kajabi, our creators are at the forefront of everything we do, especially when it comes to product innovation. We're always looking for ways to support our customers to build and grow their businesses, brands, and audiences; whether it's creating tools to ease the never-ending effort of content creation or adding new features to the platform to help increase conversion rates and revenue. We're honored to be able to share our latest product updates in-person at Kajabi Hero Live."

AI-Powered, Kajabi Creator Studio changes the game for content creation and audience building, saving time and avoiding creator burnout

"With Creator Studio the work that normally takes my team 4 hours (primarily creating social media content) took only minutes." - Creator Studio beta tester

Creator Studio launched today in open beta to re-invent how creators develop video content for their audiences. The tool takes full-length videos and generates optimized short-form content that can be distributed across marketing channels as social media clips, previews, mini-courses, and teasers.

Creator Studio is available for early access to select Kajabi accounts and will be free for all Kajabi creators during the beta period.

Kajabi Payments Platform means more ways for creators to get paid, simplified bookkeeping, and help with payment disputes

"Kajabi Payments has been absolutely seamless for me in my workflow. For our new offers, we no longer are using Stripe at all. I highly recommend!" - Kajabi Payments beta user

Kajabi Payments adds new forms of payment for creators' customers, including Apple Pay, Google Pay, and soon, Afterpay. Kajabi Payments also allows creators to manage all of their payments in one place, without having to rely on tools like Stripe, and introduces a smoother resolution process in the event of disputes. Currently available in beta to select Kajabi customers, the payment system has already processed over $1 million in earnings for over 1,000 creators.

Branded Mobile App puts creators' brands directly in their audiences' pocket

A branded app will be a powerful tool for improving the way I teach courses and reducing friction for student learning. Everyone has a newsletter these days, an app can really set us apart from the competition. — Branded Mobile App beta user

With Kajabi's new Branded Mobile App, creators will now be able to launch their own app, combining the best elements of their content into a new mobile-first product. This new capability will allow Kajabi creators to build and run their own apps in the Apple and Google Play stores at a fraction of the cost of hiring an independent developer.

The next generation of mobile at Kajabi will give creators the ability to customize the app with personal logos and themes to match their own brands. Creators will also be able to engage their audiences directly through push notifications and always-available content on the go. Kajabi creators can join a priority waitlist to join the beta and trial the latest platform offering.

About Kajabi

Founded in Irvine, California, in 2010, Kajabi is the leading creator commerce platform helping creators turn their knowledge, experience, and expertise into sustainable online businesses. With Kajabi's integrated platform, creators have a single ecosystem to build and market their digital products including online courses, communities, live coaching, and more. Over 60,000 creators and entrepreneurs rely on Kajabi as the backbone of their business and have collectively earned over $5 billion from more than 75 million customers. Learn more at http://www.kajabi.com/ and follow @Kajabi on TikTok , Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

