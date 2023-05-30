Available in three powertrains with adult-sized third row and ample cargo space

Hybrid and Hybrid MAX Powertrains for reduced carbon emissions

Powerful Performance with 362-horsepower from the Hybrid MAX system

Available tech like Traffic Jam Assist, Head-Up Display and Digital Rearview Mirror

PLANO, Texas, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander is hitting dealerships this summer as the latest and greatest addition to the successful SUV lineup for Toyota. Available in three powertrains across three grades: the well-balanced 2.4L turbo gas engine, the efficient 2.5L hybrid and the ultimate performance-seeking, 362 horsepower Hybrid MAX, the Grand Highlander is perfectly packaged for the road trip ahead.

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Touches Down in Driveways This Summer (PRNewswire)

Designed by Calty Design Studios and exclusively assembled at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing plant in Princeton, Indiana, the 2024 Grand Highlander will have a starting MSRP of $43,070 for the gas engine models, $44,670 for the hybrid and $54,040 for the Hybrid MAX powertrain when it hits dealerships this Summer.

"Grand Highlander will serve as the ultimate tool that can take our customers anywhere from the school pick-up line to the ultimate long-weekend road trip," said Lisa Materazzo, group vice president of Toyota Marketing. "We've sold over 3.3 million Highlanders in the U.S. and developed a loyal customer base in the process – and we think customers will give Grand Highlander similar praise when it comes to dealerships this Summer."

As part of Toyota's diverse approach to its carbon neutrality goals, Grand Highlander Hybrid and Hybrid MAX are two additional products that support Toyota's effort to reach a "Beyond Zero" future. Beyond Zero is Toyota's vision to reach carbon neutrality with products, services, and operations; and find new ways to make a positive impact on the planet and society.

Toyota is demonstrating its commitment to reducing carbon emissions by providing 15 electrified vehicles for customers to choose from, including 11 hybrid models, two plug-in hybrid models, the bZ4X battery electric vehicle, and the zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell electric Mirai (currently available in California). Toyota currently offers more low and zero emissions vehicles than any other automaker to give customers the most choice to reduce their carbon footprint.

Three Powertrains Across Three Grades

When it comes to deciding between performance or efficiency, Toyota offers both in the first-ever Grand Highlander. The gas engine has 265 horsepower and a 0-60 time of 7.5 seconds (FWD); the hybrid powertrain has 245 horsepower and a 0-60 time of 7.8 seconds (AWD); and last, but certainly not least, the Hybrid MAX powertrain makes Grand Highlander the most powerful Midsize SUV Toyota has ever built, with an impressive performance off the line thanks to 362-horsepower, 400 pound feet of torque and a 0-60 time of 6.3 seconds. The Hybrid MAX powertrain also has 5,000 lbs. of towing capacity.

As far as efficiency goes, the gas powertrain has an EPA-estimated 24 combined MPG for XLE FWD; the hybrid an EPA-estimated 36 combined MPG for the XLE FWD and the HYBRID MAX with an EPA-estimated 27 combined MPG.

All three powertrains come with three Drive Modes (Sport, Eco, Normal) to make driving more engaging – while Multi-Terrain Select with three modes (Mud & Sand, Rock & Dirt, Snow) is offered on the gas AWD and Hybrid MAX powertrains for even more on and off-road capability.

AWD Prowess

All powertrains can be equipped with all-wheel drive (AWD) - as an option on the well-balanced 2.4L turbo gas engine and the efficient 2.5L hybrid or standard on the powerful Hybrid MAX.

Dynamic Torque Control AWD on the gas models works to actively distribute torque between the front and rear axles, as well as the two rear wheels. It uses an electromagnetic coupling ahead of the rear differential to engage or disengage the rear wheels as needed -- the result is improved traction and enhanced driving stability.

Electronic On-Demand AWD on hybrid models, provides excellent fuel efficiency, start-off acceleration, handling and stability. Electronic On-Demand AWD achieves stable performance by driving the rear wheels with an electric motor, to provide traction when needed in slippery conditions. The front and rear wheel driving force distribution is precisely controlled to the front and rear wheels between 100:0 and 20:80, to achieve optimal fuel efficiency and a comfortable driving performance.

Full-Time Electronic AWD paired with HYBRID MAX offers an exhilarating experience with impeccable controllability. It delivers power to the front and rear wheels via a front mounted hybrid motor and a rear-mounted, eAxle electric motor. This system supports stable AWD performance and satisfying acceleration thanks to being paired with a direct shift six-speed automatic transmission. Full-Time Electronic All-Wheel Drive adjusts between a 70:30 and 20:80 front- and rear-wheel power split, depending on the driving situation. This new AWD system enhances the drive force of the rear wheels and provides the feel of rear-wheel-drive maneuverability, straight line stability and responsive acceleration.

Unique Styling Inside & Out

The Grand Highlander offers an exterior design that is distinctive and beautiful, coupled with a spacious interior found in all three rows. From the front, it is inspired by the Highlander shape, but in an entirely new way, thanks to the trapezoidal, hammerhead front grille and available 20" wheels.

The sophisticated design continues to the rear, thanks to a sharp rear bumper. The Hybrid MAX powertrain variant takes it one step further with standard exposed dual exhaust tips.

The exterior is beautiful yet functional. The rear doors are wide, giving great third row seat access. The side surface flows seamlessly from the doors through the fenders to the front and rear tires, expressing a simple yet dynamic-looking design. For the Hybrid MAX grades, unique bumpers and black-accented two-tone wheels are offered for a premium look. Exterior visibility has been prioritized with a low hood line and large side glass windows, allowing confidence when driving in city environments.

The thoughtful and spacious design continues to the interior. The soft-padded instrument panel floats above the available wood-effect ornamentation that continues into the door trim, with a functional tray shape that is seamlessly integrated between them. The form of the instrument panel upper continues into the door trim to emphasize the width of the cockpit, while the center console features independent driver/passenger side armrests allowing use regardless of whether the console lid is open or closed. High-quality stitchwork expresses a modern and refined elegance.

Drivers will enjoy available leather-trimmed seats with 10-way power driver and 8-way passenger adjustments (Limited and Platinum). And exclusively for Hybrid MAX, drivers will experience Ultrasuede® and leather-trimmed seats and with bronze-colored accents throughout the cabin.

Versatility and Convenience

Whether you're in the driver's seat or in the third row, the Grand Highlander is ready for the road ahead. The modified TNGA-K platform with a wider track and longer wheelbase than today's Highlander, provides confident handling and surprising interior space. Grand Highlander is suited for everything from short grocery runs to long weekend road trips. It has a spacious, adult-sized third row, thoughtful storage areas throughout the cabin and ample cargo capacity with room for seven carryon suitcases behind the 3rd row. And with second and third row seats folded down, it provides a total of 97.5 cubic feet of space.

Controls are centered around the standard 12.3-inch multimedia display. The center stack features a wireless charger, two USB ports, and three cup holders - including one capable of holding a large water bottle or mega cup. On the passenger side, a pocket capable of holding a small bag helps keep the cabin tidy. A sliding console cover lid can be opened and closed with the armrests still in use, allowing for even more versatility for both driver and passenger. On the right side of the dashboard, another USB port and a tray capable of neatly holding a cord during device charging, provide convenience for the passenger.

In the second-row, an air conditioning control panel and separate left/right USB ports are placed within easy reach of passengers. Cup holders are also provided for the second-row (XLE), while a removable tray with cup holders and a smartphone storage slot is provided for the Limited and Platinum grades. Additional water bottle storage areas are in the door.

And, for third row passengers, two left/right individual USB ports, smartphone/tablet storage space, and two cup & bottle holders are provided, allowing for diverse usage scenarios. Additionally, a support grip and a hand support space for use during ingress/egress provide enhanced accessibility.

Technology and Features with a Purpose

The Grand Highlander is equipped with the latest and greatest tech from Toyota, including Toyota's Traffic Jam Assist* technology (Platinum grade). Traffic Jam Assist is a radar and camera-based system that helps ease the burden of stressful stop-and-go traffic on limited access roadways by operating the steering, gas and brake pedals at speeds between 0-25 mph under certain conditions*.

*Traffic Jam Assist requires an active Drive Connect trial or subscription and is dependent on the availability of a 4G network and other factors.

Standard on the Grand Highlander is a 12.3-inch touchscreen displaying Toyota's latest Audio Multimedia system designed and engineered by Toyota's Texas-based software teams. Users can interact with the system through intuitive touch and voice-activated commands. With the available one-year Drive Connect trial subscription, drivers and passengers have access to Intelligent Assistant, Cloud Navigation and Destination Assist. With Intelligent Assistant, simple phrases like "Hey Toyota" awaken the system for voice-activated commands, including searching for directions, adjusting audio controls, changing cabin temperature and more. Available Cloud Navigation is able to take advantage of the latest map, traffic and routing information, including a POI search powered by Google. Drivers can also use Destination Assist, which provides 24/7 access to live agents.

Toyota Audio Multimedia's Bluetooth® phone connectivity allows for standard wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility. Additionally, the Grand Highlander has an available Wi-Fi Connect and includes a one-month trial subscription that offers 4G connectivity for up to five devices – turning the Grand Highlander into an AT&T Hotspot. Adding to the already robust offering of audio playback ability with HD Radio®, USB data and a SiriusXM® Platinum Plan three-month trial subscription, Wi-Fi Connect also enables Integrated Streaming, providing customers the ability to link their Apple Music® and Amazon Music subscriptions to the vehicle for onboard control.

As with all vehicles equipped with Toyota Audio Multimedia, Grand Highlander drivers will have the ability to download Over-the-Air (OTA) updates, augmenting the multimedia experience.

For the audiophile, Grand Highlander offers an available JBL® Premium Audio system with 11 speakers, creating a mobile concert from any music genre. Standard on the Limited and Platinum grades, with the use of Clari-Fi® technology, the system is also able to breathe life into compressed digital music formats, enhancing the audio experience.

Grand Highlander offers a host of additional available Connected Services such as Safety Connect through the Emergency Assistance Button (SOS), 24/7 Enhanced Roadside Assistance, Automatic Collision Notification, Stolen Vehicle Locator and Collision Assistance with up to a 10-year trial (4G network dependent). Service Connect provides drivers the ability to receive Vehicle Health Reports, Maintenance Alerts and reminders, also with up to a 10-year trial (4G network dependent).

With the Toyota app, users can stay connected to their Grand Highlander with a one-year trial of Remote Connect service. Users can activate headlights, lock/unlock the doors and remotely start the vehicle. Users can also check vehicle status, receive reminder notifications and set Guest Driver Alerts. Digital key is also offered on all grades with a Remote Connect trial or subscription, making it easy to lock and unlock doors, remote start and more – all from a smart phone.

Convenience features are aplenty on Grand Highlander. Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) with Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) is standard on all grades. Front and Rear Parking Assist with Automatic Braking is available on Limited and Platinum grades. A Panoramic View Monitor is available to assist the driver in viewing the surroundings, when operating at low speeds, by combining the front, side and rear cameras and displaying a complete vehicle overhead image on the screen.

Other available conveniences include heated steering wheel and power folding mirrors (Limited and Platinum), heated and ventilated front and second row seats (Platinum), 1,500-watt power outlets (Hybrid and Hybrid Max powertrains on Limited and Platinum) and a hands-free power liftgate (Limited and Platinum).

Grade by Grade

The Grand Highlander is offered in three grades across three different powertrains – the XLE grade, Limited and Platinum.

XLE Grade

Exterior:

Interior:

Multimedia/Technology:

Safety & Convenience

Limited Grade

Exterior:

Interior:

Multimedia/Technology:

Safety & Convenience

Platinum Grade

Exterior:

Interior:

Safety & Convenience

For interior color options, the 2024 Grand Highlander is offered in:

XLE Gas and Hybrid: SofTex®-trim in Light Gray or Black

Limited Gas and Hybrid: Leather-trim in Light Gray or Black

Platinum Gas: Leather-trim in Portobello, Light Gray or Black

Limited Hybrid MAX: Ultrasuede®- and leather-trim in Light Gray or Black

Platinum Hybrid MAX in Ultrasuede®- and leather-trim in Portobello, Light Gray or Black

Safety for All

The 2024 Grand Highlander will come standard with the latest Toyota Safety Sense generation, TSS 3.0. The TSS 3.0 system adds the new Proactive Driving Assist system. When system operating conditions are met, using the vehicle's camera and radar, this system provides gentle braking into curves or gentle braking and/or steering to help support driving tasks such as distance control between a preceding vehicle, pedestrian or bicyclist. Proactive Driving Assist is not a substitute for the Pre-Collision System and operates in different circumstances.

In addition, the following Toyota Safety Sense features have been enhanced for TSS 3.0:

Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection (PCS w/PD) is designed to help detect a vehicle or pedestrian and provide an audio/visual forward-collision warning under certain circumstances. If you don't react, the system is designed to provide automatic emergency braking. For TSS 3.0, PCS receives enhanced intersection support with improved detection capability in certain circumstances thanks to new system sensor. It also adds the capability to detect a motorcyclist, in addition to a bicyclist and pedestrian in certain conditions. When white/yellow lane markings or certain road-edge boundary lines are detected at speeds within the system's operating range, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA) * is designed to issue an audio/visual lane departure warning if an inadvertent lane departure is detected. If the driver does not take corrective action, the system is also designed to provide gentle corrective steering for lane-keeping assistance. For TSS 3.0, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist gains enhanced lane recognition that includes detection of certain 3D objects, like guardrails, that may be used to help define the lane.





Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control is an adaptive cruise control system designed to be set at speeds above 20 mph and use vehicle-to-vehicle distance control to help maintain a preset distance from the vehicle ahead of you. For TSS 3.0, it adds a fourth following distance setting in addition to the previously available three. Enhanced vehicle detection allows for the ability to detect more than one preceding vehicle, as well as vehicles in adjacent lanes. This helps the system to provide smoother, more natural speed adjustments, especially when the driver changes lanes.





When Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) is enabled and lane markers are visible, Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) uses the lines on the road and/or preceding vehicles to provide active driving assistance and help keep the vehicle centered and in its lane.An Emergency Driving Stop System has been added to Lane Tracing Assist. Its design helps detect a driver who is inattentive or non-responsive, such as during a medical emergency. This feature can bring the vehicle to a stop if the driver doesn't respond to alerts to take control





Road Sign Assist gets expanded sign detection capabilities that now include certain intersection signs and warning signs, like pedestrian crossings.

Pricing

Grade Drive *MSRP MY24 Grand Highlander XLE FWD $43,070* Grand Highlander XLE AWD $44,670* Grand Highlander Limited FWD $47,860* Grand Highlander Limited AWD $49,460* Grand Highlander Platinum AWD $53,545* Grand Highlander XLE Hybrid FWD $44,670* Grand Highlander XLE Hybrid AWD $46,270* Grand Highlander Limited Hybrid AWD $51,060* Grand Highlander Limited Hybrid MAX AWD $54,040* Grand Highlander Platinum Hybrid MAX AWD $58,125*

* MSRP does not include Delivery, Processing & Handling (DPH).

More image and video assets of the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander can be found here.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 39,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 33 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 22 electrified options.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to virtually visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

Media Contacts:



Nicky Hamila

469-292-3596

nicky.hamila@toyota.com

Note to Editors: Photos and b-roll can be found on ToyotaNewsroom.com

For customer inquiries, please call: 800-331-4331

Toyota brand logo. (PRNewsFoto/Toyota Media Relations) (PRNewsfoto/Toyota Motor North America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America