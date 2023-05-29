Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP and Pomerantz LLP Announce Proposed Settlement of Class Action Involving Purchasers of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. Securities

GREENEVILLE, Tenn., May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

EASTERN DISTRICT OF TENNESSEE

CHATTANOOGA DIVISION

IN RE CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES,

INC. SECURITIES LITIGATION Consolidated Case No. 1:19-CV-181-JRG-CHS

TO: ALL PERSONS AND ENTITIES THAT PURCHASED OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES, INC. COMMON STOCK, PREFERRED STOCK, AND/OR CERTAIN CBL SENIOR NOTES DURING THE PERIOD FROM JULY 29, 2014 TO MARCH 26, 2019, BOTH DATES INCLUSIVE (THE "CLASS PERIOD").

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY AND IN ITS ENTIRETY. YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY PROCEEDINGS IN THIS ACTION.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee, that a hearing will be held on August 21, 2023, at 1:30 p.m., before Honorable J. Ronnie Greer, at the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee, James H. Quillen United States Courthouse, 220 West Depot Street, Greeneville, Tennessee 37743, to determine: (1) whether the settlement of the Settlement Class's claims against Defendants for $17,500,000, should be approved as fair, just, reasonable and adequate; (2) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation is fair, just, reasonable, and adequate; (3) whether the application of Lead Counsel for an award of attorneys' fees and expenses should be approved; (4) whether the Plaintiffs should be granted a compensatory award; and (5) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice as set forth in the Stipulation filed with the Court.

If you purchased or acquired CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. securities (i.e., common stock, preferred stock, or senior notes) between July 29, 2014 and March 26, 2019, your rights may be affected by the Settlement of this Action. If you have not received a detailed Notice of Proposed Settlement of Class Action, Motion for Attorneys' Fees and Expenses, and Final Approval of Hearing, you may obtain copies by contacting the Claims Administrator in writing or email at: CBL Securities Litigation, c/o Epiq Class Action & Claims Solutions, Inc., P.O. Box 2438, Portland, OR 97208-2438; Telephone: 1-888-296-0616; email: info@cblsecuritieslitigation.com or www.cblsecuritieslitigation.com.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to share in the Settlement money, you must submit a Proof of Claim no later than August 14, 2023 establishing that you are entitled to recovery. As further described in the Notice, you will be bound by any judgment entered in the Action, regardless of whether you submit a Proof of Claim, unless you exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, in accordance with the procedures set forth in the Notice, by no later than July 31, 2023. Any objections to the Settlement, Plan of Allocation or attorney's fees and expenses must be filed and served, in accordance with the procedures set forth in the Notice, no later than July 31, 2023.

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice, may be made to Lead Counsel: Michael J. Wernke, Pomerantz LLP, 600 Third Avenue, New York, New York 10016, mjwernke@pomlaw.com or Jeffrey S. Abraham or Michael J. Klein, Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP, 450 Seventh Avenue, 38th Floor, New York, New York, 10123, jabraham@aftlaw.com, mklein@aftlaw.com.

INQUIRIES SHOULD NOT BE DIRECTED TO THE COURT,

THE CLERK'S OFFICE, THE DEFENDANTS, OR DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL.

DATED: May 29, 2023

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee

