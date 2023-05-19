TURBRO Expands Greenland Series with New Mini Split AC Units for Large Residential and Commercial Spaces

LAS VEGAS, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TURBRO has announced the release of their new mini split air conditioner units , designed for larger residential and commercial spaces up to 1,000 Sq. Ft.

TURBRO adds Mini Split Air Conditioners to its popular Greenland line.

The TURBRO Greenland Mini Split AC unit comes in three capacities: 12000 BTU 115V, 12000 BTU 230V, and 18000 BTU 230V. These units are rated at 22 SEER2, 23 SEER2, and 22 SEER2, respectively, and feature a powerful Permanent Magnet rare earth element (REE) inverter compressor and BLDC technology, allowing them to cool at extreme ambient temperatures up to 131°F and heat at ambient outdoor temperatures as low as -13°F.

Designed for low noise and strong air delivery, the TURBRO Greenland Mini Split unit features a large-diameter cross-flow blower to reduce air resistance and noise. In addition to its regular functions, the TURBRO Greenland mini split AC also includes a self-cleaning function for easy interior cleaning. Customers can control the unit using multiple methods, including remote control, the mobile apps AIRIA or Smartlife, and Alexa or Google Assistant.

TURBRO is confident that the Greenland Mini Split unit will exceed customer expectations, providing a comfortable living environment with its powerful heating and cooling, high SEER2 rating, low noise, and multiple control methods. The TURBRO Greenland Mini Split unit is now available on TURBRO's website and other leading e-commerce platforms and comes with a two-year limited warranty and exceptional customer support. Please visit TURBRO's website or contact the company directly for more information.

About TURBRO

Since 2013, TURBRO had strived to offer efficient HVAC products and solutions to improve the living comfort. TURBRO expands the product ranges from electric fireplaces and air conditioners to garden tools and outdoors gears, which can be used for residential, commercial, and industrial purposes. For more information, visit www.turbro.com.

Contact:

marketing@turbro.com

6945 Speedway Blvd, H102

Las Vegas, NV 89115

View original content:

SOURCE TURBRO