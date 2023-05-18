Thomson Reuters to Present at CIBC Technology & Innovation Conference

TORONTO, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dave Hindt, Head of Finance, and Gary Bisbee, Head of Investor Relations of Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI), will present at the CIBC Technology & Innovation Conference on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. EDT. The presentation may include forward-looking information.

Thomson Reuters logo. (PRNewsFoto/Thomson Reuters) (PRNewswire)

A live audio webcast will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of tr.com. Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE / TSX: TRI) ("TR") informs the way forward by bringing together the trusted content and technology that people and organizations need to make the right decisions. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, accounting, compliance, government, and media. Its products combine highly specialized software and insights to empower professionals with the data, intelligence, and solutions needed to make informed decisions, and to help institutions in their pursuit of justice, truth and transparency. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is the world's leading provider of trusted journalism and news. For more information, visit tr.com.

CONTACTS MEDIA Andrew Green Senior Director, Corporate Affairs +1 332 219 1511 andrew.green@tr.com INVESTORS Gary E. Bisbee, CFA Head of Investor Relations +1 646 540 3249 gary.bisbee@tr.com

