Release of Groundbreaking Award-winning Documentary on Mental Health: "Breaking the Silence"

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Rule Media, LLC is pleased to announce that, in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, their groundbreaking award-winning documentary film about the phenomena of psychosis and psychotic conditions, BREAKING THE SILENCE has just been released on the Amazon streaming platform.

"Breaking the Silence" Streaming Now (PRNewswire)

"An insightful journey into the complex world of mental illness" -- Doug Whipple , President, New Hope Film Festival

A bold, genuine, honest, sincere, and intimately personal account of struggles with mental health, the film tracks an uplifting, inspirational, and moving story of catharsis, redemption, and renewal, interwoven with a plethora of educational information about the origins, diagnosis, and treatment of these phenomena from some of the most notable and knowledgeable experts in the field. It's a profound look at how the mind can break, and how it can ultimately heal.

The goal of the documentary is to educate, inform, and most importantly, to show folks out there who are suffering that they're not alone in these experiences and that recovery and regaining mastery are not just possible, but probable, given the right tools, techniques, and support.

BREAKING THE SILENCE has won awards for: Best Educational Film at the Cannes World Film Festival - Remember the Future; Best Mental Health Diagnosis at the Believe Psychology Film Festival; the Audience Choice Award for Best Documentary at the New Hope Film Festival; and the Consciousness Award at the Awareness Film Festival.

The film will also be featured at the annual National Alliance on Mental Illness conference (NAMICon 2023) at the Minneapolis Convention Center as part of their Movie Spotlight Screening Program on Friday, May 26, 2023 @ 12:30 p.m.

The film's writer/director/producer and central subject, Dara Sanandaji, is a business owner, author, consultant, supporter of the arts, and mental health advocate residing in Washington, D.C. The co-director/producer and composer, Freddie Bell, who also co-created the hit show "Fix My Flip" on HGTV, owns an independent record label, Electric Train Records, and runs a charity called "A Gift From Glen," currently resides in Los Angeles.

For all inquiries and additional information, including screeners and events, please contact:

Dara Sanandaji, JD, CFP®

Writer/Director/Producer, Editor, and Author

Golden Rule Media, LLC

www.goldenrulemedia.com

info@goldenrulemedia.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Golden Rule Media, LLC