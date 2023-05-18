JURASSIC QUEST TO HOST THIRD ANNUAL VIRTUAL PLAYDATE TO CELEBRATE INTERNATIONAL DINOSAUR DAY JUNE 1

HOUSTON, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jurassic Quest , the nation's largest and most realistic dinosaur experience, invites dinosaur fans everywhere to join the third annual Jurassic Quest Great Big Dino Playdate in celebration of International Dinosaur Day on Thurs., June 1, 2023. In addition to four virtual sessions of fun and entertainment featuring Jurassic Quest dinosaur trainers, Jurassic Quest has partnered with the creators of the popular dinosaur podcast I Know Dino for a first-ever collab session that promises fun for adults and children, "Ten Dinosaurs You Never Knew Existed." Other t.rex-cellent sessions include dino storytime, dino show and tell and dino facts and faves.

JUNE 1: Jurassic Quest Great Big Dino Playdate

Each session will include about 30 minutes of family-friendly fun. Led by Jurassic Quest dinosaur trainers Safari Sarah, Prehistoric Nick, Dino Dustin and Park Ranger Marty, and featuring special guests (dinosaur and human!). Playdate sessions are at no cost and to join, families will need to register for each session they'd like to attend at www.jurassicquest.com/dinoday.

Get ready for the Big Day! Preview our dino herd online via our Dino Directory. Guests can enjoy sessions from past playdates on YouTube, International Dinosaur Day - YouTube . Jurassic Quest has free activities for families to celebrate at home, including crafts, coloring and activity sheets: https://www.jurassicquest.com/dinoday And, fans can rock out to the Jurassic Quest song all year long and see highlights from the national touring event: Jurassic Quest Theme Song

To make the day even more Jurass-tastic, fans can get 30% off admission tickets to Jurassic Quest in person as it tours the country with its herd of lifelike dinosaurs and prehistoric activities and rides. Families can use the discount code DINODAY on June 1 (until 11:59pm) for all upcoming tour stops on sale in the U.S. and Canada.

Jurassic Quest Video & Photos: https://ggle.io/5nS9

JURASSIC QUEST SUMMER TOUR

This summer, catch the Jurassic Quest herd and dino trainers in person th U.S. and Canada:

Macon, GA : May 19-21

Abbotsford, BC : May 19-22

Fresno, CA : May 20-21

San Jose, CA : May 26-29

Saskatoon, SK : May 26-28

Chattanooga, TN : May 26-29

Miami, FL : June 2-4

Winnipeg, MB ( Canada ): June 2-4

Pleasanton, CA : June 2-4

Regina, SK ( Canada ): June 9-11

Dallas, TX : June 9-11

Fort Myers, FL : June 16-18

St. Charles, MO : June 16-18

Wichita, KS : June 16-18

Lake Charles, LA : June 23-25

El Paso, TX : June 23-25

Gonzales, LA ( Baton Rouge ): June 30-July 2

Huntsville, AL : June 30-July 2

Columbia, SC : July 7-9

Austin, TX : July 7-9

Allentown, PA : July 14-16

Jacksonville, FL : July 14-16

Edison, NJ : July 21-23

Tampa, FL : July 21-23

Daytona Beach, FL : Aug 4-6

Myrtle Beach SC : Aug 18-20

Biloxi MS : Aug 25-27

Owensboro KY : Sept 22-24

www.jurassicquest.com for complete schedules and a city near you. And more! Checkfor complete schedules and a city near you.

ABOUT JURASSIC QUEST

Since 2013, Jurassic Quest has been treating millions of people across North America to an as-close-as-you-can-get look at the giants that ruled the Earth millions of years ago. Jurassic Quest is the largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibition in North America. Developed with leading paleontologists, each dinosaur has been painstakingly replicated in every detail including the most realistic likenesses, movement and sound. For more information and tickets visit www.jurassicquest.com .

Safari Sarah, Prehistoric Nick and Park Ranger Marty are registered trademarks of Jurassic Quest Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved.

About I KNOW DINO

Have fun and relax with podcast hosts Garret and Sabrina each week as they explore the latest dinosaur news, chat with paleontology experts, dive deep into a "dinosaur of the day." Educational and entertaining, I Know Dino is a must-listen for experts and newcomers alike. https://iknowdino.com/ "

