Roche showcases commitment to advancing innovative diagnostic solutions at WorldLab-EuroMedLab

Roche will unveil the next generation of its serum work area, several molecular systems and the cobas ® connection module.

The company will introduce navify ® digital solutions that help laboratories address their needs for digital infrastructure, operational excellence and medical insights.

Attendees can experience an integrated lab that goes beyond simply connecting individual technologies to demonstrate true end-to-end operational excellence.

ROTKREUZ, Switzerland, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) announced today that it will be showcasing innovative laboratory solutions and digital diagnostics through - "Innovation Past, Present and Future" at this year's WorldLab-EuroMedLab 2023 in Rome, Italy, 21-25 May. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience first-hand Roche's latest technological advancements in lab automation, serum work area, molecular and point of care solutions and find out more about how the company is transforming patient care through advancements in breakthrough high-medical value diagnostic and digital solutions.

"With the ever-changing needs of the healthcare system, laboratories and clinicians are expected to optimise laboratory operations and efficiencies while improving patient care," said Ann Costello, Head of Roche Diagnostics Solutions at Roche Diagnostics. "We are pleased to present the next generation of innovative solutions that simplify and streamline testing for laboratories of all sizes, throughputs and disciplines, while supporting clinical decision-making to improve patient care."

"Laboratories have a unique opportunity to connect siloed data across systems and points of care for greater insights," said Moritz Hartmann, Head of Roche Information Solutions at Roche Diagnostics. "At Roche, we are working closely together with lab leaders to enable more patient-centred care. Our navify® portfolio of integrated digital solutions enables open digital ecosystems that connect to innovations, drive operational efficiencies and generate actionable insights for improved patient care."

Roche will be featuring new innovations, such as several molecular systems from the growing PCR portfolio – the cobas® 5800 and the new LightCycler® PRO System, launching later this year. A prototype for the new cobas® Mass Spec system will be revealed, bringing mass spectrometry into the routine testing environment. The system will complement the serum work area portfolio so that in the future, healthcare communities will benefit from an extended diagnostic platform offering clinical chemistry, heterogeneous immunoassays, and mass spectrometry. The new cobas® connection modules (CCM Vertical), a flexible modular system that uses lab space effectively, and seamlessly integrates into the existing cobas® connection modules, improving lab efficiency, will also be featured*.

Roche will also introduce its navify digital solutions to the laboratory community. navify digital solutions aim to solve laboratories' need for seamless and secure connectivity between systems, instruments and even devices from different providers as well as empowering lab leaders to drive operational efficiencies, and help clinicians gain greater medical insights.

Attendees can also listen to industry experts discuss digital solutions, point of care, mass spectrometry, neurology and cyber security during in-booth talks. They can also tour a state-of-the-art innovation room showing the connected portfolio of point of care devices.

For information on educational workshops and more visit diagnostics.roche.com . View the full

EuroMedLab agenda for a complete list of Roche's presentations.

*Not all of the before-mentioned instruments are approved or available for sale to customers.

