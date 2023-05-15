JIM LAMBERT JOINS LSINC AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER

He brings 40+ years of experience in printing and related markets

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LSINC Corporation, a Huntsville, AL based business, is excited to announce Jim Lambert is joining the leadership team as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). He has a combined 41 years of experience in the publishing, prepress, graphic arts, and printing markets.

Jim Lambert, Chief Commercial Officer at LSINC Corporation (PRNewswire)

As CCO, Lambert will oversee the implementation of sales and commercial strategies and objectives, define the organization's commercial policies, and drive business growth and market share. In this role, Lambert can combine his technical knowledge with his strong marketing and business development skills.

"Jim is a leader in digital print, and we're excited to bring him on board," said LSINC CEO Alicia Ryan. "His vision will help set up LSINC to succeed on a global level."

Lambert most recently served as Vice President of the Digital Division for INX International Ink Co.; a position given to him after INX purchased Innovative Solutions Inc., a company Lambert founded. Innovative Solutions focused on the design and manufacturing of Digital Inkjet printer equipment for the billboard and point of purchase display markets. The digital division for INX International created unique ink chemistries and print engines for the Drop-On-Demand inkjet printing market and grew to a dominant position in the digital hardware, ink, and coating markets under his leadership.

"I am excited to join LSINC," says Lambert. "I've been watching the company as it has grown into one of the industry leaders in digital printing devices. They are technically proficient and have a great reputation for customer service. I look forward to helping with their growth plan and explore new markets for their unique technologies and expertise."

Lambert's background also includes being the Executive Director of the Publishing and Prepress Division for Intergraph Computer Systems where he was responsible for prepress servers and software, and the interface to desktop platforms from Apple and Microsoft.

About LSINC Corporation

At LSINC Corporation, IDEAS TO REALITY is not just our tag line, it's what we do for corporations around the globe. LSINC provides innovative approaches to every day manufacturing challenges. This spirit of innovation has led to the development of the Perivallo360m®, PeriQ360™, and PeriOne™ direct-to-object printers. LSINC also provides consulting and engineering services to seamlessly integrate our technology into your current manufacturing operation or bring your manufacturing ideas to reality through our consulting and custom engineering engagements. Learn more at www.lsinc.com.

