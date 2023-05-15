EQUINOX ANNOUNCES COMMITMENT TO PERSONAL TRAINING HIRING INITIATIVE AND COMPREHENSIVE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinox, the high-performance luxury lifestyle company, today announced plans to hire 5,000 Performance Coaches over the next two years. This plan is an extension of Equinox's ongoing commitment to help its members reach their highest potential in life.

Equinox continues to experience unprecedented growth in its member community, and its members are engaging in the Equinox lifestyle more than ever. To meet the rapidly growing demand for Personal Training, Equinox is prioritizing this hiring initiative in addition to curating partnerships and creating development programs that foster the growth of its Performance Coaches.

"People around the world want to live a high-performance lifestyle, and the desire to be a part of the Equinox community has never been stronger. To support our members, we are making a bold commitment of hiring 5,000 Performance Coaches, investing in their training and education, and developing new Personal Training programs to help our members achieve extraordinary results," says Scott DeRue, President, Equinox.

Equinox Personal Training offers members a unique and science-based approach to elevating their performance and achieving their desired results. All Equinox Performance Coaches are certified by a nationally-accredited program, which ensures foundational knowledge of anatomy, physiology, kinesiology, nutrition, and performance protocols. In addition, Equinox is partnering with Lionel University to create a new certification program that will offer uncertified candidates an accelerated pathway into Equinox's training and development programs. The cost of the accredited certification and training is fully covered by Equinox to enable qualified talent to become an Equinox Performance Coach. All Performance Coaches then continue their personal and professional development through a comprehensive curriculum offered by Equinox's one-of-a-kind Equinox Fitness Training Institute.

Equinox is also announcing today a partnership with Hiring Our Heroes, a U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation nationwide initiative to help veterans, transitioning service members, and military spouses find meaningful employment opportunities. The partnership will offer military community members the opportunity to become an Equinox Performance Coach, including full scholarships to attain their certification coupled with ongoing training and development through the Equinox Fitness Training Institute.

"Equinox's partnership with Hiring Our Heroes underscores our commitment to building a strong, diversified workforce. We are honored to empower the military community with economic opportunities through our Performance Coaching Programs that enable personal and professional growth," says Alim Dhanji, EVP and Chief People Officer, Equinox Group.

ABOUT EQUINOX

Founded in 1991, Equinox was built on the notion that fitness can empower a life well-lived and foster a strong community of high-performance individuals. More than 30 years later, Equinox continues to lead and disrupt the category it defined, operating over 100 full-service fitness clubs globally across major US cities including New York, LA, Miami and San Francisco as well as London, Toronto and Vancouver, each featuring bespoke design in an unparalleled luxury environment. Grounded in the core tenets of Movement, Nutrition and Regeneration and backed by a Health Advisory Board of industry-leading experts across these disciplines, the company offers a holistic approach to fitness, inclusive of Equinox signature group fitness classes, personal training, Pilates, spa services, apparel, experiential travel and food & beverage. For more information, visit www.equinox.com.

