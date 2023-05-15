CalPlant Announces Liquidation

WILLOWS, Calif., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CalPlant I Holdco LLC and its affiliates and subsidiaries ("CalPlant" or the "Company"), a Northern California-based company focused on manufacturing sustainably-sourced building products, including the creation of the world's first no-added-formaldehyde, rice straw-based medium density fiberboard, Eureka™ MDF, today announced that it will be proceeding with an orderly liquidation of its assets. Liquidation will be completed through a Plan of Liquidation to be approved by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (the "Plan").

CalPlant I Holdco LLC Announces Liquidation

Pursuant to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN), all employees have been issued 60-day WARN notices and were notified of the impending closure of the Company. During that 60-day period, the Company will focus on a sale of assets, in whole or in parts.

Additional information, including court filings and other documents related to the Chapter 11 case, are available at https://cases.ra.kroll.com/calplant/Home-DocketInfo , by calling (877) 677-6566 (Toll-Free) or (929) 298- 3984 (International), or by emailing inquiries to calplantinfo@primeclerk.com.

The Company is being advised by Morrison & Foerster LLP, as restructuring counsel, Hepner & Myers LLP as outside general counsel, and Paladin, as financial advisor and transaction advisor. All parties interested in participating in the liquidation process or hiring Company employees should contact Paladin at lmiller@paladinmgmt.com.

About CalPlant

CalPlant and its predecessor company, CalAg, LLC, have spent many years researching, developing, and patenting a process to make high-quality MDF using annually renewable rice straw as the feedstock, the disposal of which has posed environmental issues in California for decades. For more information, please visit www.eurekamdf.com.

Melissa Sheer

Paladin for CalPlant

Msheer@paladinmgmt.com

