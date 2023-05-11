VacLife Pet Grooming Kit Launched on Kickstarter

All-in-one pet grooming kit offers pet families a full range of equipment, including an AC Vacuum Cleaner, an Electric Hose, Electric Clippers, Needle, Blade, Massage Combs, and a Fur Brush

FUZHOU, China, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VacLife Pet Grooming Kit takes Kickstarter as the launchpad today, at <https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/vaclife/vaclife-pet-grooming-kit?ref=eowozv>. The VacLife Pet Grooming Kit is an all-in-one grooming solution for pets, designed to cover all at-home grooming requirements for dogs and cats while minimizing messy cleanups. With seamless hair trimming and brushing capabilities, the kit collects 99% of pet hair in its vacuum container, making grooming a hassle-free experience for pet owners.

VacLife All-In-One Pet Grooming Kit VL776 Launched on Kickstarter (PRNewswire)

The kit's Grooming Comb is equipped with a Quick Release Button to activate its self-cleaning function, adding to the efficiency of the grooming process. With just the push of a button, the Grooming Comb self-cleans and sends the removed hair directly into the vacuum dustbin, reducing the mess and hassle associated with pet grooming.

VacLife's Kit includes 3 Adjustable Suction Levels for different scenarios. The user can choose the 3kpa, 8kpa, or 12kpa suction level, and decide whether low suction is required for basic trimming and de-shedding, or high suction for thorough deep cleaning.

VacLife All-In-One Pet Grooming Kit includes Multiple Accessories for Multiple Requirements:

Electric Clippers for bulk hair shaving

Grooming, Deshedding, and Massage Combs for different combing contexts

A Hair Removal Rollor to brush and remove loose fur clinging to clothes or other textile while keeping it contained and ready to be neatly put away

A 2-In-1 Flat Brush to ensure that every piece of hair is tidily sucked in

VacLife's AC Vacuum with a 2.2L large dust cup will also efficiently clean carpets and crevices

In addition to its self-cleaning function, the VacLife Pet Grooming Kit is designed to reduce stress in pets during grooming sessions with its low-noise operation. The device also includes a detachable multi-functional hose that eliminates the anxiety pets typically experience when cordless trimmers run out of battery. The kit also comes with 4 Comfortable Protective Combs for trimming pet hair of different lengths, with a seamless switching mechanism for easy operation. The Dual Air-inlet System ensures optimal hair sucking, preventing trimmed and loose hair from flying around and keeping the grooming process mess-free.

The device is also easy to carry, so that users can take it on vacation when traveling with their pets, this way enjoying the same benefits wherever they are vacationing with their furry friends. The VacLife Pet Grooming Kit campaign on Kickstarter at <https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/vaclife/vaclife-pet-grooming-kit?ref=eowozv> is seeking to raise funds to build the large-scale production of the device, which will be offered early and for a special price to the backers who support the campaign.

About VacLife

VacLife specializes in innovating and designing high-performance vacuum cleaners and cleaning equipment - from cordless vacuum cleaners and handheld vacuum cleaners to pet vacuum cleaners and car vacuum cleaners. Our team is comprised of highly experienced product designers, engineers, and other seasoned creative professionals - and we work based on a customer-centric approach: all our products are of the highest quality, extremely reliable, and easy-to-use.

Learn more about VacLife: www.vaclife.com

For more information, please visit < https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/vaclife/vaclife-pet-grooming-kit?ref=eowozv> or contact VacLife at collab@vaclife.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VacLife