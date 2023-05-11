Scorpius BioManufacturing Announces the Appointment of Joe Payne as VP, Quality & Regulatory Affairs

SAN ANTONIO, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scorpius BioManufacturing , a Texas-based biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced the appointment of Joe Payne as Vice President, Quality and Regulatory Affairs. With a biopharma and pharmaceutical career spanning more than 20 years, his experience includes leadership roles at both CDMOs (Alcami Corporation and Tergus Pharma) and large pharma (Teva Pharmaceuticals). Payne will be responsible for ensuring quality and compliance remain at the forefront of Scorpius' biomanufacturing capabilities.

Joe Payne (PRNewswire)

Stephan Kutzer, Scorpius' Interim CEO, said, "Having worked with Joe before, I know he is the right leader to continue building our team. His extensive experience in operations management, quality, and compliance are exactly what we need to continue scaling Scorpius from our current clinical-scale capabilities to future commercial manufacturing."

Scorpius' first facility in San Antonio, Texas has available capacity for clinical-scale mammalian and microbial programs. The state-of-the-art facility, which opened in October 2022, also has on-site process and analytical development services.

Scorpius is committed to building US-based biomanufacturing capacity, with plans to construct a commercial-scale facility in Manhattan, Kansas. This will enable clients to start their projects quickly using the available capacity at San Antonio and remain with Scorpius throughout the entire product lifecycle.

"I am thrilled to join a company that is committed to incorporating quality and compliance best practices from the very start," said Payne, who has vetted more than 200 drug applications in his career. "Despite how rapidly the biologics market is moving, we are not going to take shortcuts from a quality standpoint. Scorpius treats client products with the utmost care so delivery is never an issue. We're committed to being a cross-functional quality-driven organization where our clients – and, ultimately, patients – come first."

To learn more about Scorpius' facilities and services, visit ScorpiusBiologics.com .

About Scorpius BioManufacturing

Scorpius BioManufacturing's team is comprised of experts in bioanalytics , cell biology, virology, translational biology, biomanufacturing , and drug development. Scorpius' services are designed to support a myriad of biologic drugs from conception through clinical trials and commercial production , bringing new drugs to market faster and more reliably. For more information, visit ScorpiusBiologics.com and follow Scorpius on LinkedIn .

Media and Investor Relations Contact

Abby Sorensen

Tel: +1 726 201 5021

Email: Marketing@ScorpiusBiologics.com

Scorpius BioManufacturing is a Texas-based biologics contract research and contract development & manufacturing organization (CDMO). (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Scorpius BioManufacturing