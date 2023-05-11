Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC:NYSE) announced its Consolidated Financial Summary for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 and Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024

Fiscal Year Results

Honda's consolidated sales revenue for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 increased by 16.2%, to JPY 16,907.7 billion from the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, due mainly to increased sales revenue in Motorcycle business as well as positive foreign currency translation effects. Operating profit decreased by 3.7%, to JPY 839.3 billion from the previous fiscal year, due mainly to decreased profit attributable to sales impacts and increased expenses including product warranty expenses, which was partially offset by positive foreign currency effects. Profit before income taxes decreased by 12.3%, to JPY 938.1 billion from the previous fiscal year. Profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 1.7%, to JPY 695.2 billion from the previous fiscal year.

Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent for the year amounted to JPY 409.87, a decrease of JPY 1.22 from the previous fiscal year. One Honda American Depository Share represents one common share.

Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024

In regard to the forecasts of the financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, Honda projects consolidated results to be as shown below:

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 Yen (billions) Changes from FY 2023 Sales revenue 18,200.0 +7.6 % Operating profit 1,000.0 +19.1 % Profit before income taxes 1,185.0 +26.3 % Profit for the year 865.0 +13.6 % Profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent 800.0 +15.1 %

Yen

Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent Basic and diluted 489.41



Note: The forecasts are based on the assumption that the average exchange rates for the Japanese yen to the U.S. dollar will be JPY 125 for the full year ending March 31, 2024.

Dividend per Share of Common Stock





Yen



FY 2022 results

FY 2023 results

FY 2024 forecasts Interim dividend

55.00

60.00

75.00 Year-end dividend

65.00

60.00

75.00 Total annual dividend

120.00

120.00

150.00

This announcement contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are based on management's assumptions and beliefs taking into account information currently available to it. Therefore, please be advised that the actual results of the Company could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, including general economic conditions in the principal markets of the Company, its consolidated subsidiaries and its affiliates accounted for by the equity-method, and fluctuation of foreign exchange rates, as well as other factors detailed from time to time. The various factors for increases and decreases in profit have been classified in accordance with a method that Honda considers reasonable.

Information about per common share

Equity per share attributable to owners of the parent as of March 31, 2022 and 2023 are calculated based on the following information.





2022

2023 Equity attributable to owners of the parent (millions of yen)



10,472,824



11,228,101 The number of shares outstanding at the end of the year (excluding treasury stock) (shares)



1,710,600,356



1,664,340,589 Equity per share attributable to owners of the parent (yen)



6,122.31



6,746.28

Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent for the years ended March 31, 2022 and 2023 are calculated based on the following information. There were no significant potentially dilutive common shares outstanding for the years ended March 31, 2022 and 2023.





2022

2023 Profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent (millions of yen)



707,067



695,267 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic (shares)



1,719,961,835



1,696,307,115 Basic earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent (yen)



411.09



409.87

For Additional Information, please visit;

https://global.honda/investors/library/financialresult.html

