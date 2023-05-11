AVOCADO GREEN LAUNCHES UNBELIEVABLE NEW CITY BED FRAME

Avocado's best-selling City Bed Frame just got even better — and more affordable.

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocado's best-selling City Bed just got upgraded. On Wednesday, Avocado, the leader in organic and sustainable mattresses, bedding, and furniture, launched the City Bed 2.0 — an evolution of its immensely popular bed frame.

Avocado's Eco Organic Mattress and the solid wood City Bed combined now starts at just $1,398 — an unheard of price for quality mattresses and furniture.

The City Bed is a modern, solid wood bed frame that's easy to assemble — and, with prices starting at just $699, actually affordable. Avocado crafts the bed frame from American timber with elegant, rounded corners and strict attention to detail in its Los Angeles woodshop.

"Affordable, beautiful, and sustainable — what's not to love about the City Bed Frame?" said Brooke Witt, Avocado Vice President of Product Marketing. "And with this new design, our best-selling piece of furniture just got even better."

Among the updates, Avocado made the assembly entirely tool free, rounded the corners of the headboard and legs, improved the slats to ensure squeak-free sleep, and even dropped the price $200. A GOTS certified Eco Organic Mattress and the solid wood City Bed combined now starts at just $1,398 — an unheard of price for quality mattresses and furniture.

With its clean lines and sleek design, the space-saving City Bed is easy to move and ideal for apartments and other small spaces. The bed frame comes in a walnut or blonde finish. Shoppers can sleep better knowing the frame is non-toxic, assembled with glues and stains that don't produce harmful fumes.

"Traditional furniture can have harmful stuff in it, and some of those materials can emit volatile organic compounds," said Witt. "At Avocado, we're proud to make our furniture in our own Los Angeles woodshop while exclusively using materials that are proven to be safe and durable."

As part of Avocado's commitment to 1% For the Planet, Avocado donates 1% of all its revenue to vetted nonprofits. And as a Climate Neutral certified brand, Avocado reduces its footprint, offsets all of its scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, and advocates for legislation that will help fight the climate crisis.

From the beginning, Avocado just wanted a new kind of mattress. One that was greener — better for people and the planet — affordable, and comfortable. It was a simple idea rooted in a much bigger vision. Six years later, Avocado continues to expand — from bedding, to furniture, to bath, skin + body, and responsible loungewear. As the company grows, Avocado continues to redefine what it means to be a sustainable, ethical brand. The company is a Certified B Corporation, a Climate Neutral® Certified business, and a member of 1% For the Planet, remaining true to its original purpose: to be one of the most sustainable companies on Earth. Learn more at AvocadoGreenMattress.com.

