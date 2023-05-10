TrueCar to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc ., (NASDAQ:TRUE), the easiest, most efficient and transparent online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles, today announced that Chief Operating Officer, Jantoon Reigersman, and Chief Financial Officer, Teresa Luong, will participate in a fireside chat at the 18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference on May 18, 2023.

18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference Fireside Chat Details

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023



Time: 8:45 AM Eastern (5:45 AM Pacific)



Webcast: Live event and replay (available for 90 days) may be accessed using this LINK and from TrueCar's Investor Relations website at ir.truecar.com





