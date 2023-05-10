Orby AI Emerges from Stealth, Announces Funding to Build Generative AI Software That Learns What You Do and Does It For You

Raises $4.5M Seed round, led by Pear VC and NEA, to reshape how work gets done

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Orby AI ("Orby") has announced that it emerged from stealth to further develop its AI platform designed to democratize the use of Generative AI to automate repetitive human processes. The company also announced that it has raised $4.5M in seed funding from lead investors Pear VC and New Enterprise Associates, Inc. (NEA) , with additional investment from Wing VC . The funding will be used to continue growing the team and further the research and development. Through its beta-stage development thus far, Orby has partnered with some of the world's largest tech enterprises and other medium-sized companies.

Orby AI (PRNewswire)

According to a McKinsey Future of Work report, 60% of jobs have at least 30% of the work that is repetitive and automatable1. Much of that work entails processing payments across finance and accounting departments, ticket resolution for customer support, and inputting lead management data for sales teams. Orby provides a unique "observe, learn, and automate" end-to-end experience. Orby observes a user's activities, identifies repetitive work steps, and automatically generates code that ultimately automates these tasks. Moreover, Orby works behind the scenes to continuously learn from human feedback, becoming smarter over time with no coding involved whatsoever.

"If we think about an abacus, a computer, or any software, we have always learned to use tools to help us do our work," shared Bella Liu, Orby AI's Co-Founder and CEO, and Will Lu, Orby AI's Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. "What if AI can learn from us and then just do the work for us?"

They continued, "With the continual breakthroughs in AI, especially foundation models, and Orby's world-class AI/ML talent team, we are excited to push the boundaries of what AI can do to revolutionize how people interact with AI."

"Upon meeting Orby AI's team, our views on AI automation's potential found a perfect match. Our partnership has led to a world-class team that exceeds expectations, forging the future of AI observation and actions. Orby's technology, already trusted by large enterprises, enables robust workflow automation at the speed of innovation for both enterprises and end users — a game-changer. We're thrilled to partner with Orby AI, ushering in this transformative future." said Arash Afrakhteh, Partner at Pear VC who also joined Orby's board of directors.

"The Orby AI founding team has a clear vision, deep domain knowledge, and technical expertise in building state-of-the-art AI systems. We are impressed with their lightning speed to productize AI research capability and iterate based on real customers' feedback. We are excited to partner with this team to see them fundamentally change how people get their work done." said Scott Sandell, Managing General Partner at NEA.

Orby AI's founding team has spent the last decade in the AI automation industry and deeply understands the problem and solution space firsthand. Bella Liu led the AI product team at UiPath, a leading software automation company, from the early stage to post-IPO. Will Lu led the engineering team at Google Cloud AI and built state-of-the-art AI systems from scratch, including Knowledge Service, Doc AI, and Enterprise Knowledge Graph. Working with Liu and Lu at Orby is a deeply knowledgeable team consisting of world-class AI/ML researchers and engineers from Google, Stanford, and other leading AI startups.

Orby AI is building the next-generation AI platform to bring the "auto-complete" experience to everyday business users and automate all mundane and repetitive tasks. Orby AI is backed by top-tier VCs with a track record of investing in category-defining companies. The company is founded by and employs a strong team with deep AI domain expertise. The Orby AI team is creating a future in which everyone can use AI to save time and achieve their full potential.

