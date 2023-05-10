Kynix at PCIM Europe 2023 - A strong eye-catcher

SHENZHEN, China, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From 9 to 11 May 2023, the three-day PCIM Europe 2023 was held in Nuremberg, Germany. This annual event attracts many enterprises at home and abroad. Kynix, a trusted distributor of electronic components for suppliers and customers, appeared at the exhibition intending to gain new customers and open up new business opportunities.

Kynix team at PCIM Europe 2023 (PRNewsfoto/Kynix) (PRNewswire)

It is understood that as many as 515 brands are participating in this year's PCIM Europe 2023 exhibition, with an exhibition area of 25,000 square meters. More than 12,000 visitors came to the Nuremberg Exhibition Center. This exhibition is an international exhibition that enjoys a good reputation in the power electronics industry. It has a large scale and a wide range of influence and provides a communication platform for relevant people in the industry. Every year, the exhibition will set up wonderful forums, such as Industry Forums, Exhibitor Forums, E-mobility & Energy Storage Forums, and various high-quality presentations are also one of the highlights of PCIM Europe. Every participant can get information about the new trends in the field of power electronics, the latest product innovations of participating companies, and so on. Infineon, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments (German company), Nexperia, and other well-known electronic and power companies all participated in the exhibition, competing to highlight their enthusiasm for participation. Many well-known enterprises at home and abroad focus on exhibiting semiconductors, sensors, power supplies, diodes, and other related products in the field of power electronics.

During the exhibition, Kynix attracted a lot of visitors. Kynix always communicated with the exhibitors with enthusiasm. As a leading distributor of electronic components, Kynix has risen rapidly in the fierce market competition by virtue of its business philosophy of "best products, best reputation, best efficiency, best service, and reasonable price" and its advantages in the workshop, management system, supply channels and other aspects. Taking advantage of PCIM Europe 2023, Kynix shares its strengths and culture with its global customers, with a view to establishing more win-win cooperation relationships.

PCIM Europe 2023 is an industry feast and a harvest trip. At this exhibition, Kynix exchanged, communicated, and negotiated with new and old customers, which further enhanced the brand's popularity and influence. Kynix is committed to showing its superior development attractiveness and strong supply chain service strength to customers around the world.

