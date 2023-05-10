Ivy Rehab Expands Reach in Virginia with Louisa Physical Therapy

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivy Rehab, a national leader in outpatient rehabilitative therapy and pediatric services, welcomes Louisa Physical Therapy, a respected provider of adult orthopedic physical and occupational therapy in the central Virginia county of Louisa.

Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy now proudly provides excellent physical and occupational therapy services in Louisa, Va. (PRNewswire)

"We are excited and proud to partner with the team at Louisa Physical Therapy and to add this well-established practice into the Ivy Rehab Network. We look forward to supporting the team at Louisa PT and to investing in the local community to expand access to world-class physical and occupational therapy services through this partnership," said Eric DeYoung, VP of Operations.

Since its founding in 2008, Louisa Physical Therapy has built a strong reputation for providing high-quality care to patients. Their team provides personalized services to treat chronic pain, arthritis, vertigo, work comp injuries, and joint replacements. The addition of Louisa Physical Therapy will increase Ivy Rehab's presence in the local market and allow the company to provide its proven therapy solutions to a broader patient base.

"At Louisa Physical Therapy, we have always been committed to delivering exceptional care to our patients," said Tammy Freeman, PT, co-owner of Louisa Physical Therapy. "We are thrilled to join forces with Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy, and we are confident that together, we will continue to provide the highest level of care to our patients."

This partnership is part of Ivy Rehab's ongoing strategy to collaborate with premier providers of all sizes who provide excellent physical therapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy, and applied behavior analysis services to patients of all ages.

About Ivy Rehab

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a rapidly growing network of best-in-class outpatient physical, occupational, speech therapy, and ABA clinics throughout the United States. The Ivy Rehab Network is comprised of multiple brands dedicated to providing exceptional care, personalized treatment, and unparalleled outcomes. With the support of leading middle-market private equity firm Waud Capital Partners, Ivy Rehab will continue its strategic growth via the ongoing investment in new partners who embrace a shared mission, vision, and values, and a culture of being "All About the People."

