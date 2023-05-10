Integrated Logistics Support Services Contract for PMA-205 Naval Aviation Training Systems Award to Synectic Solutions, Inc.

CAMARILLO, Calif., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synectic Solutions, Inc. (SSI) is a Missile expert company led by Mr. Scott Koslow. SSI, which is a certified Service-Disabled Veteran Owned company (SDVOSB) with 25 years of experience supporting Navy weapons and combat systems, has been awarded the Integrated Logistics Support Services Contract supporting multiple functional leads within PMA-205 Naval Aviation Training Systems located in Patuxent River, MD. Through this award, SSI will provide PMA-205 Integrated Logistics Product Support services for the acquisition, sustainment, and lifecycle support of specified Tactical Training Range (TTR) programs, including Ocean Systems (to include Portable Underwater Training Range (PUTR II); Undersea Warfare Training Range (USWTR); Air Combat Maneuvering Instrumentation (ACMI) and Electronic Warfare), Tactical Combat Training System Increments I (TCTS I), and Tactical Combat Training System (TCTS II) System of Systems (SoS). This award will allow SSI to continue to provide the resources necessary to plan, manage, and integrate the design, development, acquisition, delivery, and sustainment of naval aviation training systems, training ranges, and products for PMA-205. These products include the training systems, support equipment, and the product support packages to meet the Warfighters' required availability at optimal lifecycle costs. In this capacity, the PMA-205 logistics and configuration management experts provide policy, guidance, training and oversight of the logistics management and integration process and resources necessary to execute acquisition and sustainment of the product support system and the twelve product support elements as well as manage the training systems' configuration. This contract holds a potential value of approximately $7 million, starting May 2023 through October 2028.

