Holland America Line's 'On Deck for a Cause' Focuses on Alaska's Parks and Public Lands Through Partnership with Alaska Geographic

Proceeds from the 5k walk on each Alaska cruise will go to benefit Alaska's parks

SEATTLE, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For its 2023 Alaska cruise season, Holland America Line will donate proceeds from its "On Deck for a Cause" event aboard ships in the region to Alaska Geographic, the nonprofit education partner of Alaska's parks, forests, refuges and conservation lands. Holland America Line has six ships exploring the spectacular landscapes of Alaska from May through September 2023.

Holland America Line guests participate in On Deck For a Cause (PRNewswire)

Called "On Deck for a Cause: Alaska's Parks," guests on all Alaska cruises will be invited to donate $25 to participate in a noncompetitive 5k fundraising walk aboard every sailing. Participants receive an On Deck for a Cause T-shirt, wrist band and enjoy a reception following the walk. Funds raised through "On Deck for a Cause: Alaska's Parks" will go to support education, science and research in Alaska's parks.

"Not only do we love Alaska, but our guests can't help but fall in love with everything that makes Alaska so spectacular, from its glaciers and wildlife to its cultural and natural beauty, which all directly benefit from the good work of Alaska Geographic," said Michael Smith, senior vice president, guest experience and product development. "We are proud to support Alaska Geographic in their mission to make Alaska's public lands more accessible to everyone and boost their work to preserve them for future generations."

On every Holland America Line cruise to Alaska, the region's incredible glaciers and natural landscapes take center stage. Holland America Line sails to Glacier Bay National Park more than any other cruise line and hosts a Glacier Bay National Park Ranger on board to help spot wildlife and explain the historic significance behind every sight. On every Alaska overland Cruisetour, guests explore Denali National Park for up to three nights, going in search of the "Big Five" (grizzly bears, caribou, moose, Dall sheep and wolves), river rafting, hiking or flightseeing with a chance to land on Denali.

"The funds raised through Holland America Line's 'On Deck for a Cause: Alaska's Parks' directly support Alaska Geographic's mission to connect people with Alaska's parks, forests, refuges, and conservation lands," said Andy Hall, executive director, Alaska Geographic. "Their guests come to Alaska from around the world to see incredible places like Glacier Bay and Denali national parks. On Deck for a Cause gives them the opportunity to give back by supporting our mission while learning about the importance of stewardship of these public lands."

Nearly half a million participants have joined in more than 8,400 walks aboard Holland America Line cruises since the inception of the "On Deck" program in 2006. Currently, On Deck for a Cause benefits the global humanitarian aid organization Direct Relief and has raised more than $550,000 for Ukrainian aid over the past 14 months. The remaining five ships in the Holland America Line fleet will continue to raise funds for Direct Relief with On Deck for a Cause.

About Holland America Line

Holland America Line, part of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL and NYSE:CUK), has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to each destination. Offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from a Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

Westerdam in Glacier Bay, Alaska. (PRNewswire)

