Datacolor Introduces its New Spyder X2 Elite and Spyder X2 Ultra Color Calibrators

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Datacolor , a global leader in color management solutions, introduces its next generation monitor color calibrators – the Spyder X2 Elite and the Spyder X2 Ultra . Featuring re-engineered software for a more concise UI and advanced calibration features, the Spyder X2 delivers precision color calibration in under two minutes.

Datacolor Spyder X2 (PRNewswire)

With expanded sensor capabilities, Spyder X2 Ultra allows for calibration of HDR/high-brightness monitors up to 2000 cd/m2 (nits) making it ideal for photo, video and hybrid use, as well as for viewing HDR/high-brightness content on computer-connected TVs and projectors. The Spyder X2 Elite provides color customization, control and accuracy that Spyder is renowned for with the option for a seamless and affordable software upgrade to Spyder X2 Ultra without the need to purchase any additional hardware.

The redesigned software User Interface of the X2 platform brings a clean, more concise user experience to both the X2 Elite and X2 Ultra. Novices to calibration will appreciate expert-recommended calibration presets while pros can take advantage of both X2 Elite's and X2 Ultra's advanced calibration features, including Video & Cinema targets (Rec. 709, Rec. 2020), Advanced Display Mapping & Analysis, Unlimited Calibration Settings and Studio Match for multiple, side-by-side display calibration.

"We've designed the Spyder X2 platform with its re-engineered software and expanded sensor capabilities to be inherently agile and adaptable to HDR/high-brightness monitor advancements across a variety of digital imaging industries," said Casey Krugman, product manager at Datacolor. "This helps ensure that our products are positioned to grow with our users and seamlessly adapt to ever-changing technologies."

The Spyder X2 color calibrators are available now ($269.99 - X2 Elite/$299.99 - X2 Ultra) at Datacolor, Amazon or with authorized retailers. For more information about Spyder X2, please visit Datacolor.com/Spyder .

About Datacolor

Datacolor, a global leader in color management solutions, provides software, instruments and services to ensure accurate color of materials, products and images. The world's leading brands, manufacturers, and creative professionals have used Datacolor's innovative solutions to consistently achieve the right color for over 50 years. The company provides sales, service, and support to over 100 countries throughout Europe, the Americas, and Asia. For more information, visit: Datacolor.com.

