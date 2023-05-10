Chelsea Senior Living boosts staff development with leading healthcare education platform offered by Medline

Premier senior housing services provider selects HealthStream with Medline

NORTHFIELD, Ill., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Committed to improving resident outcomes using state-of-the-art staff training and development strategies, Chelsea Senior Living -- a leader in senior housing and care in the New York Tri-State area -- has selected HealthStream's learning application, along with content that includes online continuing education and compliance training being made available through Medline, to support its workforce across 24 care facilities and residences.

Chelsea Senior Living employs more than 1,500 team members in its post-acute care settings in New York and New Jersey whose competency and constancy are points of pride for the senior housing and care provider.

"The needs of aging residents are evolving, along with an increasing number of mandates from licensing agencies," said Chris Zurawski, Post-Acute Care corporate account director, Medline. "Our team continues to have conversations with Chelsea Senior Living to understand their biggest needs and help them implement new solutions that enhance the staff experience. We are happy to connect Chelsea Senior Living with HealthStream to support this top provider's goal of creating positive outcomes amidst changing market needs."

Utilization of HealthStream will enhance Chelsea Senior Living's efforts to standardize care, meet compliance requirements and ultimately bolster resident outcomes. Availability of HealthStream's learning application and content also puts Chelsea Senior Living among other top, forward-looking health providers enhancing recruitment by making it easier for credentialed team members to stay current and compliant.

"We look forward to the immediate and positive impact HealthStream will have on our workforce," said Ashley Scalzo, regional director of operations at Chelsea Senior Living. "Right out of the gate, we have been able to implement new dementia trainings, infection control safety measures, and customer service initiatives. HealthStream will help us continue to pave the way in providing person-centered care through the implementation of education modules specifically designed for the evolving assisted living industry."

HealthStream will also allow Chelsea Senior Living to develop and launch custom training modules that promote the provider's unique strengths and capabilities.

"From the introduction of new technology to the transformation of managed care, it is our strength as innovators that sets us apart from other senior living organizations," said Scalzo.

Learn more about how Medline is working with post-acute care providers to engage frontline staff by visiting www.medline.com/solutions/improve-care-quality.

About Chelsea Senior Living

For more than 30 years, Chelsea Senior Living has provided premium services and amenities for older adults in New York and New Jersey. Chelsea offers apartments for Assisted Living, Independent Living, and Memory Care with personalized lifestyle and health care services in 21 communities. Each beautiful all-in-one community is unique to its local environment. Chelsea also owns and operates Mt. Bethel Village, a residence for adults with special needs, and Inglemoor Rehabilitation and Care Center. To learn more, visit www.chelseaseniorliving.com .

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company; a manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering with healthcare systems and facilities across the continuum of care, Medline provides the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high-quality care. With the scale of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-led business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 34,000+ employees worldwide and does business in more than 125 countries and territories. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

