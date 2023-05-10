AMEND PET AND ASSOCIATION OF SHELTER VETERINARIANS PARTNER TO EXPAND ACCESS TO FECAL MICROBIOTA TRANSPLANT FOR TREATING DIARRHEA IN SHELTER PETS

AMEND PET AND ASSOCIATION OF SHELTER VETERINARIANS PARTNER TO EXPAND ACCESS TO FECAL MICROBIOTA TRANSPLANT FOR TREATING DIARRHEA IN SHELTER PETS

PARTNERSHIP ALSO PROVIDES COMPLIMENTARY CONTINUING EDUCATION ON CANINE MICROBIOME TO SHELTER STAFF

SEATTLE, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amend Pet ("the company"), a microbiome solutions company, today announced the launch of its partnership with the Association of Shelter Veterinarians (ASV) to provide ASV members affordable, easy-to-administer Fecal Microbiota Transplant Therapy (FMT) and microbiome testing to assess dogs for dysbiosis. FMT is a proven treatment for recurrent diarrhea in pets, but until now has been too labor intensive and costly for veterinarians to widely utilize.

FMT is a proven treatment for recurrent diarrhea in pets, but until now has been too labor intensive and costly for vets

With the partnership, ASV members will have discounted access to Amend Pet's FMT preparation device and testing tools, as well as complimentary access to Amend Pet's RACE-approved continuing education courses in the rapidly advancing field of canine microbiome health.

Widely recognized as critical to animal health, the gut microbiome can easily be disrupted in shelter pets who undergo high levels of stress and frequently arrive with a medical history. The result is often acute and chronic diarrhea. Broad spectrum antibiotics used to treat diarrhea can further disturb gut microbiome health, triggering a recurrent cycle of illness with damaging outcomes for patients and providers.

FMT, which leverages the microbiome of healthy pet donors to replenish the gut microbiome of pets with diarrhea, is a proven treatment but has traditionally involved significant preparation burden for staff and high procedure costs for shelters via invasive specialty treatments like enema and colonoscopy. Amend Pet's FMT capsule device and testing solution allows veterinarians to prepare multiple transplant regimens in 5-10 minutes in their own facility from pet donors they know and trust.

"We are excited to support ASV Veterinarians who maximize limited resources to provide a vital service for countless animals", said Mike Goonewardene, CEO of Amend Pet. "Now ASV members have low cost access to this important treatment."

"At ASV our job is to provide members with the resources they need to improve and save the lives of more animals in need", said ASV Executive Director Tom Van Winkle. "Our partnership with Amend Pet opens the door to innovative products and services in a vital area of care, digestive health, for animals residing in shelters across the country".

ABOUT AMEND PET

Launched in 2022, Amend Pet's mission is to expand access to the healing power of the gut microbiome. Amend Pet offers microbiome testing and analysis, paired with an FMT treatment preparation device, to offer clinicians a way to treat acute and chronic gut conditions. The Amend Pet Microbiome Collection and Prep (CAP) device - enables providers to simply collect, mix, filter, and encapsulate a fecal transplant for use in veterinary medicine.

ABOUT ASV

The Association of Shelter Veterinarians (ASV) is the professional organization for 2000+ shelter veterinarians and 23 student chapters from around the globe. ASV's mission is to advance and support the practice of shelter medicine to improve community animal health and well-being.

For more information please visit our website, follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Robert Morton

robert@amendpet.com

View original content:

SOURCE Amend Pet