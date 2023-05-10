AFFINITYX CELEBRATES 30 YEARS OF INNOVATION

ELGIN, Ill., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AffinityX, an industry-leading provider of advertising and marketing solutions, proudly announces its 30th anniversary as a trusted partner to global brands and agencies. For three decades, AffinityX has delivered high-quality solutions, helping businesses execute with precision to achieve their business goals.

Established in 1993, AffinityX has continuously evolved to meet the ever-changing needs of the industry. As a pioneer in the business, AX offerings have evolved from embroidery digitization to document creation, graphic design and copywriting to newspaper print production services and digital advertising solutions. What has always set AffinityX apart is the expertise in the services it provides, the responsiveness and dedication of the staff, and the scale of solutions.

Over the past 30 years, AffinityX has nurtured long-standing relationships with clients across various sectors, including advertising agencies, print and digital media publishers, and large brands, supporting more than 2M SMBs annually. The company has consistently delivered tailor-made solutions that exceed client expectations by leveraging a diverse team of digital experts, industry specialists, and talented designers across the globe.

AffinityX takes immense pride in its ability to combine creativity with efficiency. By blending cutting-edge technology, streamlined workflows, and a deep understanding of clients' unique requirements, the company has earned a reputation for delivering high-quality projects within strict timelines.

"Our 30th anniversary is a significant milestone for AffinityX. We are grateful to our clients, partners, and employees for their unwavering support and trust throughout this incredible journey," said David McTarnaghan, CEO at AffinityX. "As we look to the future, we are excited to announce our expansion into the creator marketplace and social commerce, our new product offerings, including AI-enabled technology services, and our integration and customer experience focus, featuring our X3 order-to-cash product integration services."

As part of the 30th-anniversary celebration, AffinityX will launch special initiatives, including client appreciation events and exclusive offers to partners to express gratitude for their ongoing support.

