On3 Announces Kirk Herbstreit as Speaker at On3 NIL Elite Series

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally known football analyst Kirk Herbstreit will be a speaker at the On3 NIL Elite Series , presented by Mizuno. Herbstreit has a multi-faceted role with ESPN which includes College GameDay and as an analyst for ABC's Primetime College Football Game of the week. In addition to Herbstreit being the Face of College Football he also serves as an analyst for Amazon's coverage of the NFL on Thursday Night Football.

Herbstreit will speak to the invitation-only group of elite football players and their parents from the class of 2024.

"College football is such an important part of the fabric of the sports landscape," Herbstreit said. "These players will become the leaders of our game and will carry a responsibility at a very young age and I am grateful for the opportunity to speak with the players and parents about the unique era we are currently seeing."

In addition to Herbstreit's high profile media responsibilities, his four sons have direct experience in the football recruiting process. His twins, Tye and Jake, played at Clemson with Jake later transferring to Ohio State – Herbstreit's alma mater. A third son, Zak, is a preferred walkon at Ohio State and the youngest, Chase, is a highly regarded quarterback in the 2025 class.

"These young men have so much thrown at them and so many people talking to them," Herbstreit said. "On3 has built a unique event to provide both information and perspective. I want to convey the importance of college football and how it can positively impact their lives."

The On3 NIL Elite Series presented by Mizuno, scheduled for May 30-June 1, will connect the invited top-ranked football players from the class of 2024 with the leading voices and decision makers in college sports. Athletes will hear about the latest trends with Name, Image and Likeness, and an understanding of their On3 NIL Valuation .

Eleven five-star prospects in the 2024 recruiting class will be at the invitation-only event, which will be hosted at the Thompson Nashville Hotel. SEC Network's Tom Hart will serve as the host and emcee of the event.

"We're excited to add Kirk Herbstreit to the program for the Elite Series," said Shannon Terry, Founder and CEO of On3. "Our goal was to match the elite invitees with equally elite speakers that deliver value to the players and parents. Kirk is clearly the most recognizable voice in college football and also has a unique perspective as a father of college athletes."

