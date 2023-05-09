HawkEye 360 Announces Advisory Board Class of 2023

Gen. John Abizaid, The Honorable Kari Bingen, Rep. Jim Cooper, and Dr. M. Sanjayan bring diverse experiences to HawkEye 360

HERNDON, Va., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkEye 360 Inc., the world's leading defense technology company for space-based radio frequency (RF) data and analytics, announced today their Advisory Board Class of 2023: General John P. Abizaid, The Honorable Kari A. Bingen, The Honorable Jim Cooper, and Dr. M. Sanjayan.

"HawkEye 360 is proud to welcome an extraordinary class of advisory board leaders for 2023," said HawkEye 360 Chief Executive Officer John Serafini. "Their broad expertise across government and nonprofit sectors will be essential as we continue to expand our RF-sensing satellite constellation to equip the U.S. Government and our partners abroad with crucial, near real-time insights into illegal and illicit activities."

General John P. Abizaid is a retired U.S. Army four-star general, who most recently served as the U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Previously, he served on the CIA's External Advisory Board and as the Distinguished Chair (Emeritus) of the Combating Terrorism Center at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. He was also the first Annenberg Distinguished Visiting Fellow at Stanford University's Hoover Institution. In his thirty-four years of active service, he commanded units at every level, serving in Grenada, Lebanon, Kurdistan, Bosnia, Kosovo, Afghanistan, and Iraq. A graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, he has also studied at the University of Jordan in Amman, holds a master's degree in Middle Eastern Studies from Harvard University, and has received Honorary Degrees from Dartmouth College and Norwich University. Currently, he is the Principal Partner of JPA Partners, LLC, a firm advising private business, government, and academic clients on leadership, national and international strategy, business, security, and military affairs. He is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and serves as a board member for the Middle East Institute.

"HawkEye 360's work is critical to fostering a safer and more secure world, including in the Middle East and the Indo-Pacific regions," General John Abizaid said. "I look forward to joining this dynamic team who are demonstrating the critical role commercial defense technologies play in our national defense."

The Honorable Kari A. Bingen is the director of the Aerospace Security Project and a senior fellow in the International Security Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). She previously served as Chief Strategy Officer for HawkEye 360. Kari has also served as the Deputy Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security for the U.S. Department of Defense, the policy director on the House Armed Services Committee (HASC) and staff lead for its Strategic Forces Subcommittee. Kari is an adjunct assistant professor at Georgetown University, a member of the U.S. Strategic Command Strategic Advisory Group, and serves on a number of corporate and nonprofit advisory boards. She graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) with a bachelor's degree in aeronautics and astronautics.

"I'm thrilled to be back with the HawkEye 360 team in this capacity and to be joining such a distinguished cohort of advisors," Kari Bingen said. "HawkEye 360 exemplifies the contribution that commercial space can make to national defense and global security."

The Honorable Jim Cooper is a recently retired congressman (D-TN) who served in the U.S. House of Representatives for 32 years, working on eight different committees including the Intelligence Committee. Jim helped found the U.S. Space Force as the former chairman of the Strategic Forces Subcommittee of the U.S. House Armed Services Committee. In 2017, Jim worked with Representative Mike Rogers (R-AL) on a proposal to establish a space corps under the U.S. Department of the Air Force. The proposal passed the House and two years later a bill with very similar language was signed into law, creating the U.S. Space Force. Cooper received his J.D. from Harvard Law School, his M.A. as a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford University, and his B.A. as a Morehead Scholar at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He is writing a book about the beginnings of the Space Force.

"I was impressed by HawkEye 360 and its excellent management team from the start and have been even more impressed by their work overseas this past year," Rep. Jim Cooper said. "They are a company with a great future and I look forward to being a part of it."

Dr. M. Sanjayan is a conservation scientist and CEO of Conservation International, an organization working primarily in the Global South to protect nature for humanity. Born in Sri Lanka and raised in West Africa, Sanjayan holds a master's degree from the University of Oregon and a Ph.D. in conservation biology from the University of California, Santa Cruz. He has previously served as a visiting researcher at the University of California, Los Angeles, a distinguished professor of practice at Arizona State University, and a fellow at the Aspen Institute. Sanjayan also serves as a trustee for The Earthshot Prize and a climate advisor for the Clinton Global Initiative.

"As a conservation scientist concerned with global climate change, including forest restoration and protecting ocean waters, I have built my career around humanitarian and environmental preservation initiatives," Sanjayan said. "I truly believe Hawkeye 360's technologies will benefit our society and our world."

"As HawkEye 360 continues to grow its signals collection and analysis capabilities, these distinguished advisors bring valuable knowledge and experience in how our data can support the national security, defense, space and environmental sectors," said HawkEye 360 Chief Strategy Officer Patrick Zeitouni. "HawkEye 360 is strengthened by their leadership."

These four individuals, forming HawkEye 360 Advisory Board's Class of 2023, will join the board's 18 current members:

Letitia Long (Advisory Board Chair)

Honorable Arthur L. Money

David Deptula Lt. Gen., U.S. Air Force (Ret.)

Stephanie O'Sullivan

B. Lynn Wright

Scott Swift , Admiral, U.S. Navy (Ret.)

Joan DempseySenator Norm Coleman

Deborah Lee James

John Mulholland , Lt. Gen., U.S. Army (Ret.)

Essye Miller

Representative Mac Thornberry

Kevin Chilton , General, U.S. Air Force (Ret.)

James A. "Sandy" Winnefeld, Jr., Admiral, U.S. Navy (Ret.)

Marty Faga

Terry McAuliffe

Paul Zukunft , Admiral, U.S. Coast Guard (Ret.)

Mike Rogers , Admiral, U.S. Navy (Ret.)

About HawkEye 360

HawkEye 360 is a defense technology leader providing ubiquitous knowledge of human activity, behavior, and situational trends derived from revolutionary radio frequency (RF) geospatial intelligence. The company's innovative space-based technology was developed to detect, characterize, and geolocate a broad range of RF signals. These RF data and analytics provide an information advantage allowing analysts to detect the first glimpse of suspicious behavior, trace the first sign of enemy activity, and reveal the first sighting of ships attempting to vanish. HawkEye 360's RF intelligence presents a quicker grasp of critical events and patterns of life, providing early warnings to drive tip-and-cue efforts, and providing global leaders the insights needed to make decisions with confidence. HawkEye 360 is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

