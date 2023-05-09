Connected Nation wins four international awards, including the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts' highest honor

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected Nation (CN), a national nonprofit working to expand broadband use and adoption across the country, has been recognized with four 29th Annual Communicator Awards. These international awards are presented by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts (AIVA) in honor of creative excellence among communications professionals.

CN's communications team won AIVA's highest honor — an Award of Excellence (Gold) — and three Awards of Distinction (Silver). The 2023 recipients, including CN, were chosen out of nearly 3,000 entries from the United States and around the world.

"Connected Nation is able to bring attention to our work to close the Digital Divide largely thanks to our communications team that strives daily to find creative and innovative ways of drawing awareness and attention to our mission," said Tom Ferree, Chairman & CEO, CN. "We are honored to receive these prestigious awards. If our work resonates or brings action from even one person or community, then we have done our job."

The nonprofit received an Award of Exellence in the category General-Education & Training for Virtual and Remote for its 2022 National Kid's Tech Summit. Three additional Awards of Distinction were given in the following categories:

The Connected Nation team behind these awards includes: Jessica Denson, Director of Communications; Lily McCoy, Communications Social Media Specialist; Ashley Pino, Marketing Communications Specialist; Carrie Foster, Good Girl Graphics; and M-1 Studios.

"The CN communications team knows there's a lot at stake. We understand that it is critical for us to reach more people and communities about what can be done to eliminate digital inequities and improve digital inclusion," said Denson. "Too many individuals, families, and communities lack access to the resources that can improve their lives. For this reason, our team works very hard to create outreach materials and processes that amplify the mission and message of Connected Nation. These awards are both an honor to receive and affirmation that we're on the right track."

Other Award of Excellence recipients include PBS, Pepsico, George Mason University, Bank of America, and AARP, among others. View a full list here.

To learn more about the important work CN is doing across the country, visit: www.connectednation.org.

About Connected Nation: The national nonprofit's mission is to improve lives by providing innovative solutions that expand access to and increase the adoption and use of broadband (high-speed internet) and its related technologies for all people. Everyone belongs in a Connected Nation. Learn more at connectednation.org.

