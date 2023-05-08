Village of Oak Park makes parking services more convenient and accessible with Passport

Parkers can use the ParkOakPark app to pay for and manage parking sessions and citations, and to apply for parking permits and vehicle licenses

VILLAGE OF OAK PARK, Ill., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Village of Oak Park is continuing its partnership with mobility software and payments company, Passport, to offer residents and visitors easier and more convenient parking services. Beginning today, parkers can pay for and manage parking sessions and parking citations, and to apply for parking permits and vehicle licenses through the ParkOakPark application, powered by Passport.

The ParkOakPark app is free to download from the App Store , Google Play or ParkOakPark.org . To begin a parking session, a user simply enters the respective zone number, license plate number (or parking space number, depending on the zone) and the desired length of time for parking. Users can receive notifications when their sessions are about to expire and view receipts and parking history directly from their smartphones. The new app will also link users to other parking services, including parking permit and vehicle license applications and online management and payment of parking citations.

As custom ParkOakPark signage rolls out through the community's paid parking zones, parkers familiar with the Passport Parking app may continue to also utilize that app for pay-by-license-plate parking sessions.

"With the addition of the ParkOakPark app, we can empower our customers with more payment choices for parking and the ability to access other various parking services," says Sean Keane, Parking & Mobility Services Manager for the Village. "Passport's technology allows our community to have more flexibility in the parking experience and enables us to access parking insights and data so we can operate more efficiently."

Cities, universities and private operators across North America trust Passport's platform as the only end-to-end system for managing mobile pay parking, parking enforcement, digital parking permits and mobility management. More than 800 cities trust Passport's technology to power their operations and make more data-driven decisions at curb, including the City of Chicago, the City of Evanston and the City of Highland Park.

"Passport's technology has provided locals and tourists in the Village of Oak Park with contactless parking payment options for years," says Passport Client Success Principal, Tydus Mana. "We are excited to continue this partnership with the Village and to provide its community with additional seamless ways to pay for parking."

About Passport

Passport is a mobility software and payments company that builds solutions to centrally manage complexities at the curb. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is trusted by more than 800 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles and Miami. Passport's mobility management platform helps cities manage parking and mobility infrastructure, creating more livable, equitable communities. One of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, Passport was also the 2021 Fintech category winner for the NC Tech Association's Industry Driven award.

