REALTY ONE GROUP HIRES PROMINENT REAL ESTATE FIGURE, DAVID ROMERO, TO GROW GLOBAL NETWORK

LAS VEGAS, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchises in the world, has hired David Romero, a prominent figure in real estate who has spent three decades in Southern California building a powerhouse real estate brokerage. Romero has been named Executive Vice President of Growth.

"David has always been an agent-centric leader which makes him the perfect match for Realty ONE Group," said Vinnie Tracey, President of Realty ONE Group. "But he's also driven by his passion for real estate and for people and he works incredibly hard to make their lives better."

"David knows real estate professionals and every inch of their journey to becoming successful," said Mike Clear, COO and CFO of Realty ONE Group. "That kind of experience is invaluable in continuing to grow our thriving network."

Romero began his career as a real estate professional and then broker before accepting a role as COO and soon after CEO and President of a large brokerage in Southern California. Under his leadership, the brokerage grew to 18 offices and over 1,000 REALTORS(R) and remained ONE of the top five franchises in this global real estate brand for over 15 years.

"It was so critical for me to align with an organization that is transparent about fees and has a business model, coaching and support that makes sense but also ONE that shares true passion and respect," said Romero. "There is a kindness and sincerity that abounds in this organization and I could feel it moment ONE. It's authentic and very contagious."

During his time at the brokerage, Romero also developed a coaching program through which many of his agents increased their Gross Commission Income (GCI), landing them in the top 1% of the industry. He was therefore drawn to Realty ONE Group's industry-leading business coaching through ONE University, as well as the franchisor's extraordinary COOLTURE, branding and charitable giving.

Realty ONE Group claimed the No. 1 spot for real estate franchisors for the second year in a row on Entrepreneur's highly competitive 2023 Franchise 500 ® list .

The UNBrokerage as it's known in the industry has more than 18,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 49 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and now the countries of Bolivia, Canada, the Cayman Islands, Costa Rica, Cyprus, Ecuador, Italy, Portugal, the Philippines, Singapore and Spain.

