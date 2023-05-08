Jewel360 Teams Up With Jewelers Mutual® Group to Offer Care Plans and Insurance Quotes at the Point of Sale

Integration with Jewelers Mutual's Zing ® platform drives additional revenue, builds customer loyalty and peace of mind

PROVO, Utah, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewel360, the first all-in-one, cloud-based retail software dedicated exclusively to the needs of modern jewelry retailers, announced today that it is working together with Jewelers Mutual® Group to enable jewelry retailers to offer care plans and facilitate the submission of items descriptions for insurance quotes directly from Jewelers Mutual through the Jewel360 POS at the time of purchase, through an integration with the Zingby Jewelers Mutual Group® platform. The integration empowers jewelry retailers with new service offerings that drive revenue, build customer loyalty, and ensure peace of mind for customers with a seamless experience to insure their new jewelry purchase.

Jewel360 is a true end-to-end retail software solution that supports retail jewelry business operations with real-time visibility and control over in-store and online sales, inventory, repairs, customer communications and marketing. With industry-specific features that elevate their capabilities in comparison to other POS systems, Jewel360's cloud-based solution and industry integrations enable retailers to be on the leading edge.

"The Zing platform empowers jewelers to make faster, smarter business decisions, and helps them create a seamless customer experience," said Mike Alexander, Chief Operating Officer at Jewelers Mutual Group. "Jewel360 was created specifically for the jewelry industry to meet the unique needs of jewelry retailers and their customers. Integration with our Zing platform is a perfect fit for Jewel360's all-in-one POS platform. We look forward to working with the Jewel360 team to help them grow their customers' jewelry businesses."

"Modern jewelry stores have to be just as accessible and customer-centric online as they are in-store, with insight into their business operations 24/7/365," said Nick Gurney, General Manager, Jewel360. "As the leading all-in-one cloud-based POS created specifically for jewelry retail, we help jewelry retailers manage every part of their business from anywhere, so they can focus on their customers' needs. The integration with the Jewelers Mutual Zing platform further enhances the Jewel360 platform with valuable features that differentiate it from other POS systems and create new revenue streams for our customers."

About Jewel360

Jewel360 is an all-in-one, cloud-based retail software built to meet the needs of modern jewelry retailers. The integrated POS solution combines the simplicity and flexibility of a cloud-based solution with comprehensive functionality including end-to-end visibility and control over in-store and online sales, inventory, repairs, customer communications and marketing. Jewel360 combines decades of experience with a proven, modern retail technology platform to deliver a seamless experience for both the jewelry retailer and their customers. For more information, visit Jewel360.com.

About Jewelers Mutual Group

Jewelers Mutual was founded in 1913 by a group of Wisconsin jewelers to meet their unique insurance needs. Consumers put their trust in Jewelers Mutual to protect their personal jewelry and the special moments it represents. The Group insurers' strong financial position is reflected in their 36 consecutive ratings of "A+ Superior" from AM Best Company, as of November 2022. Today, Jewelers Mutual Group continues to raise the tide of the industry by listening to what jewelers need and offering products and services that meet those needs. A suite of powerful solutions is offered that enables businesses to streamline and grow, run secure and successful operations, and bring them closer to their customers. The Group insurers are Jewelers Mutual Insurance Company, SI (a stock insurer) and JM Specialty Insurance Company. Policyholders of the Group insurers are members of Jewelers Mutual Holding Company. The Jewelers Mutual home office is in Neenah, Wisconsin, with other Group offices in Dallas, Texas and Miami, Florida. To learn more, visit JewelersMutual.com.

