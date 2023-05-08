AVOCADO GREEN ANNOUNCES BIGGEST IMPACT EVER WITH ANNUAL SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

Avocado is on a mission to become one of the world's most sustainable brands.

LOS ANGELES, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 100% of emissions offset. 78% of waste diverted from landfills. 100% clean energy use. 2% of revenue donated to nonprofits. 18 climate bills supported. Nearly 100% of mattress and pillow returns donated to shelters. And a 126.2 B Corp score — good enough for a Best For the World™ designation. Those are just some of the highlights from Avocado's recently published 2022 Impact Report .

"At Avocado, we continue to discover what's possible," said Jessica Hann, Avocado Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing and Sustainability. "Our impact report celebrates our progress on our mission to become one of the world's most sustainable brands."

The report highlights Avocado's sustainability accomplishments throughout the year, including its mattress return donation program, through which the company donates nearly all of its returned products to shelters.

"Every future starts with a good night's sleep," said Family Promise CEO Claas Ehlers. "Avocado has given the gift of a good night's sleep to parents and children who have overcome homelessness. They've given these families the start to a brand new future."

Avocado's sustainability strategy also includes a partnership with 1% For the Planet, through which they donate 1% of revenue to vetted nonprofits. "We are so grateful to Avocado Mattress for being such an amazing member of our global community," said 1% For the Planet CEO Kate Williams.

In addition to their philanthropy, Avocado publicly supported 18 climate bills in 2022, meeting with state and federal legislators to be an advocate in the fight against climate change.

"As a trusted business voice in supporting a just and sustainable economy, Avocado's unwavering commitment in the fight against climate change is the type of bold leadership we need," said Ali-Reza Vahabzadeh, the executive vice president of the American Sustainable Business Network.

The report also acknowledges the work yet to be done and the goals that will help Avocado continue to raise the bar for environmental and social responsibility.

From the beginning, Avocado just wanted a new kind of mattress. One that was greener — better for people and the planet — affordable, and comfortable. It was a simple idea rooted in a much bigger vision. Five years later, Avocado continues to expand — from bedding, to furniture, to bath, and to new brands: Reed + Gwen's clean beauty, Hass's responsible fashion, and Brentwood Home's affordable mattresses and yoga essentials. As the company grows, Avocado continues to redefine what it means to be a sustainable, ethical brand. The company is a Certified B Corporation, a Climate Neutral® Certified business, and a member of 1% For the Planet, remaining true to its original purpose: to be one of the most sustainable companies on Earth. Learn more at AvocadoGreenMattress.com.

For more information, please contact Jessica Hann at jessica@avocadomattress.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Avocado Green Mattress