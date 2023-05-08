Acuative achieves FISMA compliance for Managed Network Services using Fortinet Federal certified technology.

FAIRFIELD, N.J., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acuative announced today in partnership with Fortinet Federal, Inc., the general availability of a FISMA compliant managed network service solution for Federal Agencies using Fortinet Federal certified technology, including FortiManager, FortiAnalyzer, and FortiGate components. The Acuative FISMA compliant solution expansion now provides a comprehensive range of Fortinet-based managed services that meet federal security requirements. FISMA (Federal Information Security Management Act) is U.S. government legislation that defines a comprehensive framework to protect government information, operations, and assets against threats.

The Acuative FISMA compliant solution has been audited on an annual basis since 2020 by an accredited third party to comply with FISMA requirements [via NIST SP 800-53]. This provides an InfoSec-hardened management service infrastructure (people/process/tools) for Federal Agency clients as they shift to GSA's EIS (Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions) contract, which has been put into place to facilitate digital transformation over the next few years. Since its inception, Fortinet Federal has met government customer demands for advanced network and data security with products designed to protect systems, devices, and applications worldwide.

"We are excited to further our partnership with Fortinet Federal," said Mark Russo, CTO of Acuative "adding FISMA-3PAO-assessed Service Delivery and Service Assurance support to our existing FISMA Moderate infrastructure for their FortiGate SD-WAN/NGFW Edge devices. Not only does this immediately enhance our Federally-aligned Managed SD-WAN capabilities for EIS clients today, but it also positions us to expand our joint Managed Security Service offerings, leveraging the holistic functionality and ongoing innovation of the Fortinet Security Fabric."

"This tremendous achievement exemplifies Fortinet Federal, Inc's commitment to be a trusted business partner of the U.S. Federal Government. We are laser-focused on simplifying technology adoption and reducing complexity by delivering cutting-edge solutions while prioritizing security standards and unique agency requirements to secure Federal government networks," said Felipe Fernandez, CTO at Fortinet Federal, Inc. "Our technology partners play a crucial role in this mission, and we are proud to have partnered on this with Acuative, a leading partner for Managed Hosted FISMA Services to Federal Agencies."

For more information on Acuative's work in the industry, please visit: https://www.acuative.com/public-sector. For more on Fortinet Federal, Inc., please visit: https://www.fortinetfederal.com.

About Acuative

Acuative provides the world's leading companies with a complete range of advanced technology and managed services, enabling customers to utilize a single source provider for all of their network requirements. Acuative has a specific focus and expertise in implementing and managing voice and data networks in a highly secure environment.

About Fortinet Federal, Inc.

Fortinet Federal, Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of Fortinet, Inc. is dedicated to delivering trusted cybersecurity and IT modernization solutions to U.S. Federal government agencies. Fortinet Federal provides the public sector with a comprehensive cybersecurity platform that combines advanced threat protection, secure access and integrated cloud and network security to anchor any agency Zero Trust architecture. Trust Fortinet Federal to safeguard your agency operations and mission-critical assets.

