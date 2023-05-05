FDA Roundup: May 05, 2023

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced the United States Marshals, acting with investigators from the FDA, seized nearly 250,000 bottles of liquid product containing kratom, 1.0 tank of liquid product containing kratom, more than 1,200 cartons of capsules containing kratom, and over 1000 kilograms of bulk powder kratom. The seized articles containing kratom were manufactured by Botanic Tonics, LLC of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma and are marketed under the brand name "Feel Free Plant Based Herbal Supplement." The seized products are estimated to be worth more than $3 Million . The bulk kratom and articles containing kratom were seized after the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Northern District of Oklahoma filed a civil forfeiture complaint on behalf of the FDA. The complaint alleges that kratom is a new dietary ingredient for which there is inadequate information to provide reasonable assurance that it does not present a significant or unreasonable risk of illness or injury. The complaint further states that dietary supplements containing kratom are adulterated under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.



