MistyWest teams up with Renesas to produce RZ/V2L and RZ/G2L SOMs with design and support based in North America

VANCOUVER, BC, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - MistyWest, a Canadian product development firm on a mission to scale innovative technology, has released two new System-on-Modules (SOMs) and a supporting carrier board. Collectively, the product suite is referred to as MistySOM. The SOMs leverage the Renesas RZ/V2L general-purpose microprocessor (MPU) equipped with Renesas' proprietary "DRP-AI" AI accelerator and pin-compatible RZ/G2L MPU, that comes with an embedded 3D graphics engine with the Arm Mali-G31 and video codec (H.264) for edge applications ranging from Human Machine Interfaces to battery powered computer vision.

"We are thrilled to unveil our SOMs," said Taylor Cooper, CEO of MistyWest. "These products were motivated by a desire to help our existing clients who have been facing issues sourcing appropriate, industrial grade, edge compute solutions over the past 2 years."

MistyWest selected Renesas as their MPU vendor of choice due to Renesas' industry leading supply chain management, exciting product pipeline, and established AI expertise. MistyWest plans to add support for other Renesas product lines in the future.

"SOM solutions are key to reduce product development costs and accelerate time-to-market," said Shigeki Kato, Vice President of the Enterprise Infrastructure Business Division at Renesas. "MistyWest provides excellent support to broad market customers when implementing RZ/V2L and RZ/G2L MPU designs in North America. Their MistySOM makes it simple to design products based on the pin-compatible RZ/V2L and RZ/G2L MPUs. The RZ/V2L-based MistySOM allows customers to quickly take advantage of Renesas' DRP-AI, a low-power, high-performance AI accelerator, while ensuring that the drop-in compatible RZ/G2L module can be used when high-performance AI is not required."

MistySOM is currently available in limited release. Renesas and MistyWest will be at Embedded Vision Summit in Santa Clara, CA from May 22 to 24, 2023.

