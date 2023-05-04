Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Presentation at the Upcoming American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting

BOSTON, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, today announced its participation in the 26th American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting, May 16-20, in Los Angeles. Ginkgo will present data on its high-throughput screening platform for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) libraries, which can enable discovery of CAR variants with desired characteristics. This capability has the potential to discover CAR-T therapeutic candidates that are effective against solid tumors.

Ginkgo recently announced the launch of Ginkgo Cell Therapy Services at its annual Ferment conference. These services empower customers with massively parallel testing of genetic designs, allowing them to leverage vast biological diversity to improve their products. Ginkgo's ultra high throughput mammalian cell engineering foundry is well suited to address many outstanding problems in cell therapy, including CAR-T. Ginkgo is actively developing high throughput platforms to enhance CAR efficacy and safety by exploring novel construct designs and incorporating synthetic regulatory elements like inducible promoters. In addition to CAR optimization, Cell Therapy Services include immune cell armoring, synthetic promoters, immune cloaking and novel gene editing tools. You can learn more at Ginkgo's Cell Therapy Services Virtual Event on May 31. Register here .

"All six of the approved CAR-T therapies on the market use one of two signaling domains, which were identified 20 years ago. Since then, the ability to read and write DNA has improved dramatically. Ginkgo is harnessing its ability to generate massive libraries of unique CAR designs with different signaling domains, which can then be screened in an assay that mimics a solid tumor environment," said Shawdee Eshghi, Senior Director, Mammalian Engineering, Ginkgo Bioworks. "In head-to-head tests of these designs, Ginkgo is identifying a number of designs that show improved performance compared to designs with standard signaling domains. We're excited to present this data to the ASGCT community, especially as this flexible platform is available to partners and can also be used for other applications like natural killer cells."

Info on the poster presentation is listed below, and the full abstract is available on the ASGCT meeting website .

High-Throughput Pooled Screen of CAR Library Identifies Essential Signaling Features of CAR-T Cells That Resist Immunosuppression

Abstract number: 858

Session: Thursday Poster Session

Date and Time: Thursday, May 18, 2023 12:00 PM PT

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks is the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, providing flexible, end-to-end services that solve challenges for organizations across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to pharmaceuticals to industrial and specialty chemicals. Ginkgo's biosecurity and public health unit, Concentric by Ginkgo, is building global infrastructure for biosecurity to empower governments, communities, and public health leaders to prevent, detect and respond to a wide variety of biological threats. For more information, visit ginkgobioworks.com and concentricbyginkgo.com , read our blog , or follow us on social media channels such as Twitter (@ Ginkgo and @ ConcentricByGBW ), Instagram (@ GinkgoBioworks and @ ConcentricByGinkgo ), or LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements of Ginkgo Bioworks

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding Ginkgo's ability to expand the variety and functionality of CAR domains, screen hundreds of thousands of CAR designs in primary human T cells to enable discovery of variants with desired characteristics, and create a capability that has the potential to discover CAR-T therapies that are effective against solid tumors, and the potential success of Ginkgo's cell programming platform. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "can," "project," "potential," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) volatility in the price of Ginkgo's securities due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Ginkgo operates and plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, and changes in laws and regulations affecting Ginkgo's business, (ii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and to identify and realize additional business opportunities, (iii) the risk of downturns in demand for products using synthetic biology, (iv) the unpredictability of the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the demand for COVID-19 testing and the commercial viability of our COVID-19 testing business, (v) changes to the biosecurity industry, including due to advancements in technology, emerging competition and evolution in industry demands, standards and regulations, (vi) our ability to realize the expected benefits of merger and acquisition transactions, (vii) the outcome of any legal proceedings against Ginkgo, including as a result of recent acquisitions, (viii) our ability to realize the expected benefits from and the success of our Foundry platform programs, (ix) our ability to successfully develop engineered cells, bioprocesses, data packages or other deliverables, and (x) the product development or commercialization success of our customers. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Ginkgo's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 13, 2023 and other documents filed by Ginkgo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Ginkgo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Ginkgo does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

GINKGO BIOWORKS INVESTOR CONTACT:

investors@ginkgobioworks.com

GINKGO BIOWORKS MEDIA CONTACT:

press@ginkgobioworks.com

