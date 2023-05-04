Fintech Startup Setscale Launches to Help Small Businesses Fund Purchase Orders with a $9.5M Seed Round, Secures up to $70M in Debt Financing

The round included participation from Fin Capital, Great Oaks, Mantis, WndrCo, Ethos and Jaws

NEW YORK, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Setscale , a fintech startup revolutionizing purchase order financing for SMBs, today announced it has raised a $9.5M seed funding round, as well as secured up to $70M in debt.

SMBs use Setscale independently or in partnership with existing capital to fund their inventory and purchase orders.

The company's CEO and Founder, Daniel Fine, saw the opportunity for Setscale after he and his team built a nine-figure business, but left millions in orders on the table due to lack of funding options for small businesses. With this new endeavor, the Setscale team aims to mitigate this issue for SMBs by providing alternative financing options that enable them to scale. Round participants include Fin Capital, Great Oaks, Mantis, WndrCo, Ethos and Jaws along with executives and founders from top Fintech and SaaS companies.

Banks have nearly always underserved SMBs and the fallout from Silicon Valley Bank has put more strain on this issue. Setscale provides a flexible alternative, enabling companies to fulfill existing and forward demand through an underwriting model intended to help companies scale. Rather than relying on traditional and legacy institutions, SMBs can use Setscale independently or in partnership with existing capital to fund their inventory and purchase orders.

Coming out of stealth, Setscale's leadership team is rounded out by Jesse Roth, Chief Business Officer and General Counsel, Tami Mohney, Chief Strategy Officer, Don Renyer, Chief Product Officer, and Tim Bjorkman, Chief Technology Officer.

"As a business owner, I've experienced the struggles of financing purchase orders first-hand," said Fine. "There's clearly a need for more financing options for companies that might be overlooked by legacy financial institutions, even though there is market demand for their products. This is a critical time for companies to understand how and from where they will access capital – it's an exciting challenge and with the support of our partners, our team is poised to help product-based companies thrive and meet consumer and B2B demand."

Setscale will use the funding to expand its current tech offerings, continue building out its team, and double down on marketing efforts. The debt facility enables Setscale to deploy capital to its partners to finance product purchases from credit worthy end buyers.

"We are committed to supporting repeat founders and Daniel's vast experience in many business endeavors gives him a unique perspective on what business owners need, especially in this challenging climate," said Logan Allin, Founder and Managing Partner of Fin Capital. "Setscale's innovative approach to purchase order financing is exactly the type of B2B fintech Fin Capital is excited about, bringing scalability to businesses."

Setscale has helped companies across the CPG, ecommerce, health and wellness, medical and manufacturing spaces, enabling transactions for dozens of entities.

To learn more about Setscale, please visit https://setscale.com/

About Setscale:

Setscale is a fintech startup solving the trade financing dilemma for small businesses. Small businesses frequently get purchase orders, but don't have the money to fill them. Through its PO financing technology, Setscale finances the cost of those goods, allowing small businesses to focus on product and sales, enabling them to scale. Setscale is an ideal partner for SMBs, coming in where traditional financial institutions won't, enabling SMB's to finance their growth. Setscale funds supply. You meet demand.

