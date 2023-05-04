Datos Expands Services for Consumer Related Businesses

New Vice President of Commercial Sales Joe Surgan to Lead Rollout of Behavioral Product Suite

NEW YORK, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Datos, the leading global provider of clickstream data, today announces the expansion of its Commercial Sales Division. Hiring Joe Surgan as Vice President of Commercial Sales, the company will soon launch products designed to simplify data-based strategy integration for businesses across a wide variety of industries.

Datos' new Behavioral Product Suite delivers data with actionable insights in a variety of easy to understand formats. The highly anticipated product suite will fit seamlessly into existing models for a broad range of consumer-related business types, including but not limited to, Generative AI, Ad Tech, Consumer brands, and more. Unlocking three of the most universally advantageous data types, the launch includes Web Traffic, Search, and Path to Purchase Feeds encompassing most any website or search entity across the globe. In addition to the behavioral reporting, all Feeds use cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence-technologies that provide synthetic, anonymized demographics predictions.

Datos taps Commercial Sales expert Joe Surgan to lead the growing division. Surgan joins the team with extensive experience enriching the data strategies of enterprise clients spanning several industries, including Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), Management Consulting, Big Data, Travel, and Digital Media. Most recently, he led US-based sales at Black Swan Data, supporting product innovation decision-making across some of the world's largest CPG companies. Surgan has overseen sizable growth at every step of his career, which includes posts at Comscore, Jumpshot, and LiveRamp.

"Joe brings a wealth of knowledge from his extended career across the data intelligence space," said Serge Iakovlev, Chief Strategy Officer and Founder. "Demand for data-based products is growing rapidly, and Joe's experience will help us provide customized service to clients across the spectrum, fitting Datos' solutions – from event level data to our tailored product suite – into each company's unique objectives and strategies."

"It's great to be reunited with former leaders from my time at Jumpshot – the Datos team is truly the best in the business," said Surgan. "I'm so excited for this next phase of growth, helping companies grow their success with unprecedented data-based resources."

Driving perpetual growth since its 2020 launch, Datos has built its business delivering the highest quality data, empowering companies to better utilize quantitative data for qualitative insights. The new Behavioral Product Suite is the company's initial step into structured data products, and it plans to continue meeting the projected data demand over the next several years. Current innovation plans include data related to ChatGPT, which experts say has the potential to soon replace classic search engines.

Datos is the leading global provider of clickstream data, established to provide anonymized, at-scale, and privacy-complaint datasets that keep users safe in an otherwise perilous marketplace. The company offers its users access to the desktop and mobile browsing behavior of millions of opt-in users across the globe, packaged into clean and easy-to-understand data feeds. To learn more about Datos or to view its product offerings, please visit https://datos.live .

To the uninitiated, clickstream refers to the anonymized record of an internet user's clicks as they make their way through the web. When aggregated from millions of users, clickstream data allows companies to uncover trends and draw conclusions about different metrics that ultimately inform business decisions. From estimated traffic to purchase activity, search clickthroughs, video consumption, and more, clickstream presents users with more comprehensive data, leading to more dynamic, clear, and actionable insights.

