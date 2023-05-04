C-StorePOS Unveils All-in-One, Cloud-Based Point-of-Sale Platform to Meet the Needs of Convenience Store Owners

Feature-rich, customizable solution enables convenience store retailers to cost-effectively manage operations, enhance the customer experience, and grow their business

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- C-StorePOS , today launched the first comprehensive and cloud-based retail point-of-sale (POS) software platform tailored specifically for the unique needs of convenience store, corner store and bodega owners. This customizable and user-friendly technology enables store owners and employees to easily control their inventory, offer diverse payment methods, gain valuable insights and analytics into business performance, and much more.

Built by a 20-year convenience store owner, C-StorePOS helps stores of all sizes get the edge they need to succeed in today's competitive environment. More than 140 stores across the U.S. have already adopted C-StorePOS for their convenience store operation needs.

"We are delighted with the switch to C-Store POS! Excellent customer service, swift assistance, and seamless inventory transfer of nearly 2,000 items," said Lori Haury, Bonanza Big Springs Market. "Convenience and speed are their game!"

C-StorePOS delivers powerful functionality in an integrated easy-to-use platform to help convenience store owners run every aspect of their business, including:

Quickly train employees , in just a few minutes, with a simple user-friendly interface

Anytime, anywhere remote management through a cloud-based, mobile-friendly platform that streamlines operations and provides 24/7 access to the store

Simple yet powerful data analytics to easily monitor trends and create reports to stay on top of what customers want

Secure, versatile platform includes surveillance cameras where each transaction can be recorded

Intuitive large inventory management with automated purchase ordering, perishable inventory tracking, and case-break features for alcohol and tobacco products

World-class customer support team that understands the specific needs of convenience store, corner store and bodega owners

Scan data integration allows owners to leverage the tobacco scan data incentive rebate program offering customers discounts while increasing business profits for the store

"We understand that the convenience store industry has unique needs and challenges. After more than two decades of experience in the field, we have developed a POS platform that meets those needs while still being user friendly and powerful. Our product allows corner stores, bodegas, and other types of convenience stores to stand against their larger counterparts without sacrificing quality," said Kevin Patel, VP of C-StorePOS. "We are passionate about helping convenience stores succeed, and believe our POS system will give them an edge in an increasingly competitive market. We are thrilled to launch this product and look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on these stores."

To schedule a demo of C-StorePOS or to learn more, visit https://www.cstorepos.com/demo .

About C-Store POS:

C-Store POS is an all-in-one, cloud-based retail software built to meet the needs of modern convenience store owners. The integrated POS solution combines the simplicity and flexibility of a cloud-based solution with comprehensive functionality including end-to-end visibility and control over in-store and online sales, inventory, customer communications and more. C-Store POS combines decades of experience with a proven, modern retail technology platform to deliver a seamless experience for both the convenience store retailer and their customers. For more information, visit cstorepos.com .

