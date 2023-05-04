BIG GIVE WEEK, RAKUTEN'S BIGGEST ANNUAL SHOPPING EVENT OF THE YEAR, RETURNS FROM MAY 8-15

Just in time for summer, Rakuten is rewarding shoppers with 15% Cash Back from hundreds of their favorite retailers

SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Rakuten, the leading shopping platform that offers Cash Back and rewards, announced the return of its largest annual shopping event, Big Give Week. From May 8-15, Rakuten members can get extra savings and rewards up to 15% Cash Back when they shop from hundreds of their favorite stores, brands, and services including:

Away

Banana Republic

Birdies

Clinique

Crocs

Dermstore

Finish Line

GameStop

MATCHES

PetSmart

Shutterfly

The Bouqs Company

The Container Store

Traeger Grills

Tripadvisor

UNIQLO

Wine.com

And more!

Rakuten is a free and easy-to-join one-stop shopping destination for savings and rewards on fashion and apparel, health and beauty, home goods, electronics, subscription services, travel, dining, and more. During Big Give Week, shoppers can earn Cash Back on everything to dive in to the warm weather season, whether it's a home renovation, vacation travel and lodging, new stylish fashion looks for the summer season, a splurge-worthy viral beauty find, or a big ticket item they've been eyeing all year.

"While we are approaching the highly anticipated summer season, inflation and a potential recession are still in the back of consumers' minds so shoppers are preparing with an eye for savings. That's where Big Give Week comes in. It's a chance to reward loyal Rakuten members with the greatest savings and rewards that we offer each year so they can get everything they need to prepare for the best summer ever," said Kristen Gall, President at Rakuten. "From travel to apparel to home and more, it's easy and convenient to save big on the items that will help make new memories on vacation, a concert, or other experience this season."

Rakuten members also get exclusive presale access to Live Nation's Concert Week, one day before the general public. Starting on May 9 at 10 a.m. ET, Rakuten members will receive a presale access code within the My Account page of Rakuten's app or website, which will enable them to shop $25 All-In tickets to over 3,800 shows. The presale runs through 11:59 p.m. ET, with access to top acts in genres like Country, Hip-Hop, Latin, Metal, Rock, Pop, and Comedy. Terms apply.

Big Give Week also means shoppers can earn even more rewards with Rakuten's biggest referral bonus of the year. When a member refers a friend to Rakuten who joins by May 15 and spends $40, both of them receive a $40 bonus (terms and conditions apply).

Shop Rakuten's Big Give Week from May 8-15 at www.rakuten.com. Follow Rakuten on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest news on special promotions and Cash Back offers.

