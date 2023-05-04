ATI Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

Aerospace and Defense sales propel strong year over year growth

Q1 2023 sales of $1.04 billion up 3% over Q4 2022 and 25% higher than Q1 2022

Q1 2023 net income attributable to ATI of $70.1 million , or $0.48 per share

Aerospace and defense represent 56% of Q1 2023 sales, up from 53% of Q4 2022 sales and up from 44% of Q1 2022 sales

Non-GAAP information

DALLAS, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Inc. (NYSE: ATI) reported first quarter 2023 results, with sales of $1.04 billion and net income attributable to ATI of $70.1 million, or $0.48 per share.

Sequential

Y-O-Y ($ in millions except per share amounts) Q1 2023

Q4 2022

Change Q1 2022 Change















Sales $1,038.1

$1,010.4

3 % $834.1 25 % Net income attributable to ATI $70.1

$76.9

(9) % $30.9 127 % Earnings per share $0.48

$0.53

Adjusted net income attributable to ATI* $71.2

$76.9

(7) % $56.7 26 % Adjusted earnings per share* $0.49

$0.53

(8) % $0.40 23 % ATI adjusted EBITDA* $132.7

$140.1

(5) % $125.0 6 %

















Adjusted earnings per share* for Q1 2023 was $0.49, and ATI adjusted EBITDA* was $132.7 million, or 12.8% of sales. Adjusted results for Q1 2023 exclude $1.2 million for start-up related costs incurred as part of restarting a titanium melt facility in Albany, Oregon. First quarter 2022 adjusted results exclude a $25.1 million loss on the sale of our Sheffield, U.K. business, a $6.8 million gain on the sale of the Pico Rivera, CA operations, an $8.6 million charge for litigation reserves, and a $1.1 million benefit for changes to previously recorded restructuring costs.

* Detailed reconciliations of the reported information under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (U.S. GAAP) to adjusted non-GAAP figures are included in accompanying financial tables.

"ATI's continued strong performance across healthy markets is confirmation that we have the right strategy and are executing well," said Robert S. Wetherbee, Board Chair, President and CEO. "Our transformation is optimizing the differentiated capabilities our customers value. We're well-positioned to capture growth in our key markets.

"Aerospace and defense sales increased within both segments. We are maximizing the opportunities as the aerospace ramp continues to accelerate." said Wetherbee. "We are laser focused on increasing the efficiency of our operations to meet the historic demand for our materials."

Operating Results by Segment

High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC)









($ millions) Q1 2023

Q4 2022

Q1 2022 Sales $471.1

$445.9

$341.6











Segment EBITDA $80.1

$81.8

$68.1 % of Sales 17.0 %

18.3 %

19.9 %













HPMC's first quarter 2023 sales increased $25 million , or 6%, compared to the fourth quarter 2022, primarily driven by growth in the commercial airframe market. Overall aerospace and defense sales were 84% of total HPMC sales in the first quarter 2023. First quarter 2023 sales improved 38% compared to the first quarter 2022, with total aerospace and defense related sales increasing over 50% compared to the prior year period.

HPMC segment EBITDA was $80.1 million , or 17.0% of sales. Strength in the HPMC segment continues to be driven by content on next-generation commercial aerospace platforms.

Results in the first quarter 2022 included $21.9 million of benefits from the Aviation Manufacturing Jobs Protection program and employee retention credits, partially offset by labor and other costs related to ramp readiness.

Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S)









($ millions) Q1 2023

Q4 2022

Q1 2022 Sales $567.0

$564.5

$492.5











Segment EBITDA $72.7

$72.1

$75.3 % of Sales 12.8 %

12.8 %

15.3 %













AA&S first quarter 2023 sales and EBITDA were comparable to the fourth quarter 2022. First quarter sales to the aerospace and defense market as well as the energy market were both 6% higher compared to the fourth quarter 2022. These favorable trends were offset by recessionary softness in general industrial end markets and lingering COVID impacts associated with our Asian precision rolled strip business. Sales of commercial aerospace products increased by over 70% compared to the prior year period.

AA&S segment EBITDA was $72.7 million , or 12.8% of sales. A stronger mix of nickel-alloy and titanium mill products is largely offset by higher retirement benefit costs.

Results in the first quarter 2022 included $6.8 million of benefits from employee retention credits, partially offset by labor and other costs related to ramp readiness.

Corporate Items and Cash

Corporate expenses in the first quarter 2023 were $17.3 million , compared to $14.5 million in the fourth quarter 2022, and $17.0 million in the prior year first quarter.

Closed operations and other expense (income) was an expense of $2.8 million in the first quarter 2023, compared to a benefit of $0.7 million in the fourth quarter 2022, and expense of $1.4 million in the first quarter 2022. Higher costs in the first quarter 2023 were associated with environmental remediation at closed operations and retirement benefit expense.

First quarter 2023 results include a $4.3 million income tax provision, compared to $4.2 million in the fourth quarter 2022, and $4.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. This expense is primarily related to our Asian precision rolled strip business. ATI maintains a valuation allowance on its U.S. deferred tax assets and does not expect to pay any significant U.S. federal or state income taxes in 2023 due to net operating loss carryforwards.

For the first quarter of 2023, cash used in operating activities was $285.2 million , primarily related to higher accounts receivable and inventory balances due to increasing operating levels. First quarter 2023 managed working capital as a percent of sales was 37.6%. Capital expenditures for the first quarter 2023 were $60.4 million .

Cash on hand at March 31, 2023 was $196 million , and available additional liquidity under the asset-based lending (ABL) credit facility was approximately $550 million . ATI has no significant debt maturities until 2025.

During the first quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased stock using the remaining $10 million of the $150 million repurchase plan approved by our Board of Directors in 2022. In addition, on April 28, 2023 , our Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of an additional $75 million of ATI stock.

As previously communicated, the Company contributed $50 million to the U.S. defined benefit pension plan in the first quarter of 2023.

Outlook

"We're strategically investing—with disciplined capital allocation—to ensure we have the capabilities and capacity needed to meet unprecedented demand," said Wetherbee. "Our deliberate actions to transform give us resilience against potential headwinds, reducing the impact of volatility on our business. We expect ongoing strength in our key markets to drive profitable revenue growth," he said. "With another quarter of solid performance, we remain on track toward our long-term targets, delivering for our customers, our shareholders, and our team."

ATI will conduct a conference call with investors and analysts on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results. The conference call will be broadcast, and accompanying presentation slides will be available, at ATImaterials.com . To access the broadcast, click on "Conference Call." Replay of the conference call will be available on the ATI website.

ATI: Proven to Perform.

ATI (NYSE: ATI) is a global producer of high performance materials and solutions for the global aerospace and defense markets, and critical applications in electronics, medical and specialty energy. We're solving the world's most difficult challenges through materials science. We partner with our customers to deliver extraordinary materials that enable their greatest achievements: their products fly higher and faster, burn hotter, dive deeper, stand stronger and last longer. Our proprietary process technologies, unique customer partnerships and commitment to innovation deliver materials and solutions for today and the evermore challenging environments of tomorrow. We are proven to perform anywhere. Learn more at ATImaterials.com .

ATI Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

















Three Months Ended



March 31

December 31

March 31



2023

2022

2022















Sales $ 1,038.1

$ 1,010.4

$ 834.1















Cost of sales 844.9

824.7

664.7

Gross profit 193.2

185.7

169.4















Selling and administrative expenses 80.6

76.8

75.2

Restructuring charges (credits) —

0.2

(1.1)

Loss on asset sales and sales of businesses, net —

—

18.3

Operating income 112.6

108.7

77.0

Nonoperating retirement benefit expense (16.8)

(6.5)

(5.8)

Interest expense, net (19.9)

(19.6)

(23.6)

Other income (expense), net 0.6

2.8

(7.5)

Income before income taxes 76.5

85.4

40.1

Income tax provision 4.3

4.2

4.9

Net income $ 72.2

$ 81.2

$ 35.2

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 2.1

4.3

4.3

Net income attributable to ATI $ 70.1

$ 76.9

$ 30.9















Basic net income attributable to ATI per common share $ 0.55

$ 0.60

$ 0.24















Diluted net income attributable to ATI per common share $ 0.48

$ 0.53

$ 0.23

















ATI Inc. Sales and EBITDA by Business Segment (Unaudited, dollars in millions)



Three Months Ended



March 31

December 31

March 31



2023

2022

2022

Sales:











High Performance Materials & Components $ 471.1

$ 445.9

$ 341.6

Advanced Alloys & Solutions 567.0

564.5

492.5

Total external sales $ 1,038.1

$ 1,010.4

$ 834.1















EBITDA:











High Performance Materials & Components $ 80.1

$ 81.8

$ 68.1

% of Sales 17.0 %

18.3 %

19.9 %

Advanced Alloys & Solutions 72.7

72.1

75.3

% of Sales 12.8 %

12.8 %

15.3 %

Total segment EBITDA 152.8

153.9

143.4

% of Sales 14.7 %

15.2 %

17.2 %

Corporate expenses (17.3)

(14.5)

(17.0)

Closed operations and other (expense) income (2.8)

0.7

(1.4)

ATI Adjusted EBITDA $ 132.7

$ 140.1

$ 125.0















Depreciation & amortization (a) (35.1)

(35.8)

(35.5)

Interest expense, net (19.9)

(19.6)

(23.6)

Restructuring and other charges (1.2)

(0.2)

(7.5)

Joint venture restructuring credit —

0.9

—

Loss on asset sales and sales of businesses, net —

—

(18.3)

Income before income taxes $ 76.5

$ 85.4

$ 40.1















(a) The following is depreciation & amortization by each business segment:



Three Months Ended



March 31

December 31

March 31



2023

2022

2022

High Performance Materials & Components $ 17.4

$ 16.8

$ 17.9

Advanced Alloys & Solutions 16.1

17.4

16.2

Other 1.6

1.6

1.4

Total depreciation & amortization $ 35.1

$ 35.8

$ 35.5



ATI Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, dollars in millions)



March 31

December 31

2023

2022 ASSETS













Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 196.2

$ 584.0 Accounts receivable, net of allowances for doubtful accounts 725.6

579.2 Short-term contract assets 52.7

64.1 Inventories, net 1,293.8

1,195.7 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 48.0

53.4 Total Current Assets 2,316.3

2,476.4







Property, plant and equipment, net 1,551.8

1,549.1 Goodwill 227.2

227.2 Other assets 192.0

192.9







Total Assets $ 4,287.3

$ 4,445.6







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY













Current Liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 447.5

$ 553.3 Short-term contract liabilities 149.7

149.1 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt 24.9

41.7 Other current liabilities 201.9

219.8 Total Current Liabilities 824.0

963.9







Long-term debt 1,702.1

1,706.3 Accrued postretirement benefits 180.0

184.9 Pension liabilities 173.8

225.6 Other long-term liabilities 193.1

207.7 Total Liabilities 3,073.0

3,288.4







Total ATI stockholders' equity 1,096.5

1,045.9 Noncontrolling interests 117.8

111.3 Total Equity 1,214.3

1,157.2







Total Liabilities and Equity $ 4,287.3

$ 4,445.6

ATI Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, dollars in millions)





Three Months Ended



March 31

March 31



2023

2022









Operating Activities:







Net income $ 72.2

$ 35.2











Depreciation and amortization 35.1

35.5

Share-based compensation 7.1

5.9

Deferred taxes 0.9

(1.2)

Net gain from disposal of property, plant and equipment (0.3)

(0.8)

Loss on sales of businesses —

25.1

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Inventories (98.1)

(181.3)

Accounts receivable (146.4)

(108.2)

Accounts payable (77.8)

35.6

Retirement benefits (40.6)

(0.7)

Accrued liabilities and other (37.3)

(62.3) Cash used in operating activities (285.2)

(217.2) Investing Activities:







Purchases of property, plant and equipment (60.4)

(26.0)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 0.9

0.8

Other 0.2

1.0 Cash used in investing activities (59.3)

(24.2) Financing Activities:







Payments on long-term debt and finance leases (5.7)

(5.0)

Net payments under credit facilities (16.8)

(14.6)

Purchase of treasury stock (10.1)

(89.9)

Sale to noncontrolling interests —

0.9

Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests —

(16.0)

Taxes on share-based compensation and other (10.7)

(5.0) Cash used in financing activities (43.3)

(129.6) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (387.8)

(371.0) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 584.0

687.7 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 196.2

$ 316.7

ATI Inc. Revenue by Market (Unaudited, dollars in millions)



Three Months Ended

March 31

December 31

March 31

2023

2022

2022 Market















Aerospace & Defense:













Jet Engines- Commercial $ 310.9 30 %

$ 305.6 30 %

$ 196.6 24 % Airframes- Commercial 169.9 17 %

137.7 14 %

93.7 11 % Defense 94.9 9 %

97.0 9 %

76.5 9 % Total Aerospace & Defense $ 575.7 56 %

$ 540.3 53 %

$ 366.8 44 % Energy:















Oil & Gas 127.5 12 %

121.3 12 %

103.1 12 % Specialty Energy 82.7 8 %

79.3 8 %

56.6 7 % Total Energy 210.2 20 %

200.6 20 %

159.7 19 % Automotive 59.4 6 %

66.0 6 %

91.0 11 % Construction/Mining 40.4 4 %

36.7 4 %

52.0 6 % Medical 35.0 3 %

40.0 4 %

36.2 5 % Electronics 34.4 3 %

50.5 5 %

51.6 6 % Food Equipment & Appliances 21.5 2 %

16.6 2 %

34.0 4 % Other 61.5 6 %

59.7 6 %

42.8 5 % Total $ 1,038.1 100 %

$ 1,010.4 100 %

$ 834.1 100 %



















ATI Inc. Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



March 31

December 31

March 31



2023

2022

2022

Percentage of Total ATI Sales









Nickel-based alloys and specialty alloys 53 %

50 %

50 %

Precision forgings, castings and components 16 %

16 %

15 %

Titanium and titanium-based alloys 14 %

14 %

10 %

Precision rolled strip products 10 %

13 %

17 %

Zirconium and related alloys 7 %

7 %

8 %

Total 100 %

100 %

100 %





Note: Hot-Rolling and Processing Facility conversion service sales in the AA&S segment are excluded from this presentation.

ATI Inc. Computation of Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share Attributable to ATI (Unaudited, dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended





March 31

December 31

March 31





2023

2022

2022

Numerator for Basic net income per common share -













Net income attributable to ATI $ 70.1

$ 76.9

$ 30.9

Effect of dilutive securities:













4.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2022 —

—

1.1



3.5% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 2.6

2.7

2.9

Numerator for Diluted net income per common share -













Net income attributable to ATI after assumed conversions $ 72.7

$ 79.6

$ 34.9

















Denominator for Basic net income per common share -













Weighted average shares outstanding 128.5

129.1

126.4

Effect of dilutive securities:













Share-based compensation 2.8

2.5

1.8



4.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2022 —

—

5.8



3.5% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 18.8

18.8

18.8

Denominator for Diluted net income per common share -













Adjusted weighted average shares assuming conversions 150.1

150.4

152.8

















Basic net income attributable to ATI per common share $ 0.55

$ 0.60

$ 0.24

















Diluted net income attributable to ATI per common share $ 0.48

$ 0.53

$ 0.23



















ATI Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited, dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures, used in managing the business, may provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior periods. For example, we believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors because these measures are commonly used to analyze companies on the basis of operating performance, leverage and liquidity. Furthermore, analogous measures are used by industry analysts to evaluate operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not intended to be measures of free cash flow for management's discretionary use, as they do not consider certain cash requirements such as interest payments, tax payments and capital expenditures. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The following table provides the calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release:







Three Months Ended

March 31

2023 March 31

2022





Net income attributable to ATI $ 70.1 $ 30.9 Adjustments for special items, pre-tax:



Restructuring and other charges (a) 1.2 7.5 Loss on asset sales and sales of businesses, net (b) — 18.3 Total pre-tax adjustments 1.2 25.8





Income tax on pre-tax adjustments for special items (0.1) —





Net income attributable to ATI excluding special items $ 71.2 $ 56.7











Three Months Ended Three Months Ended



March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022





Reported Adjusted

Reported Adjusted

Numerator for Basic net income per common share -













Net income attributable to ATI $ 70.1 $ 71.2

$ 30.9 $ 56.7

Effect of dilutive securities 2.6 2.6

4.0 4.0

Numerator for Diluted net income per common share -













Net income attributable to ATI after assumed conversions $ 72.7 $ 73.8

$ 34.9 $ 60.7

















Denominator for Basic net income per common share -













Weighted average shares outstanding 128.5 128.5

126.4 126.4

Effect of dilutive securities 21.6 21.6

26.4 26.4

Denominator for Diluted net income per common share -













Adjusted weighted average shares assuming conversions 150.1 150.1

152.8 152.8

















Diluted net income attributable to ATI per common share $ 0.48 $ 0.49

$ 0.23 $ 0.40



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)











Three Months Ended



March 31

2023

December 31

2022

March 31

2022

Net income attributable to ATI $ 70.1

$ 76.9

$ 30.9

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 2.1

4.3

4.3

Net income 72.2

81.2

35.2

(+) Depreciation and Amortization 35.1

35.8

35.5

(+) Interest Expense 19.9

19.6

23.6

(+) Income Tax Provision 4.3

4.2

4.9

(+) Restructuring and other charges (a) 1.2

0.2

7.5

(+) Loss on asset sales and sales of businesses, net (b) —

—

18.3

(-) Joint venture restructuring credit (c) —

(0.9)

—

ATI Adjusted EBITDA $ 132.7

$ 140.1

$ 125.0

Corporate expenses 17.3

14.5

17.0

Closed operations and other expense (income) 2.8

(0.7)

1.4

Total segment EBITDA $ 152.8

$ 153.9

$ 143.4





(a) First quarter 2023 includes a $1.2 million pre-tax charge for costs to restart our titanium operations in Albany, OR. Fourth quarter 2022 includes a $0.2 million pre-tax restructuring charge. First quarter 2022 includes an $8.6 million pre-tax litigation reserve for the case of US Magnesium, LLC v. ATI Titanium LLC, a subsidiary of ATI Inc., partially offset by a $1.1 million pre-tax credit for restructuring charges, primarily related to lowered severance-related reserves based on changes in planned operating rates and revised workforce reduction estimates. (b) First quarter 2022 includes a $25.1 million pre-tax partial loss on the sale of our Sheffield, UK operations and a $6.8 million pre-tax gain on the sale of our small Pico Rivera, CA operations. (c) Fourth quarter 2022 results include a $0.9 million pre-tax credit for ATI's 50% share of Allegheny & Tsingshan Stainless joint venture's credit for restructuring charges.



Managed Working Capital

As part of managing the performance of our business, we focus on controlling Managed Working Capital, which we define as gross accounts receivable, short-term contract assets and gross inventories, less accounts payable and short-term contract liabilities. We exclude the effects of inventory valuation reserves and reserves for uncollectible accounts receivable when computing this non-GAAP performance measure, which is not intended to replace Working Capital or to be used as a measure of liquidity. We assess Managed Working Capital performance as a percentage of the prior three months annualized sales to evaluate the asset intensity of our business.



March 31

December 31



2023

2022











Accounts receivable $ 725.6

$ 579.2

Short-term contract assets 52.7

64.1

Inventory 1,293.8

1,195.7

Accounts payable (447.5)

(553.3)

Short-term contract liabilities (149.7)

(149.1)

Subtotal 1,474.9

1,136.6











Allowance for doubtful accounts 7.4

7.7

Inventory reserves 79.8

70.9

Managed working capital $ 1,562.1

$ 1,215.2











Annualized prior 3 months sales $ 4,152.6

$ 4,041.9











Managed working capital as a







% of annualized sales 37.6 %

30.1 %











Change in managed working capital:







Year-to-date 2023 $ 346.9







