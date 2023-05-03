CareBridge Executive Patti Killingsworth Named to Medicaid and CHIP Payment and Access Commission (MACPAC)

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CareBridge, the nation's leading Medicaid value-based care company, announced senior executive Patti Killingsworth has been named to the Medicaid and CHIP Payment and Access Commission (MACPAC). MACPAC makes recommendations to the U.S. Congress, the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and states on a wide array of issues affecting Medicaid and the State Children's Health Insurance Program.

(PRNewswire)

"MACPAC is a critical driver of Medicaid policy across the country," said Brad Smith, Executive Chairman of CareBridge and former Deputy Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and Director of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI). "We are thrilled Patti is going to be able to bring her decades of experience to help inform national Medicaid policy."

MACPAC is a non-partisan legislative branch agency composed of 17 commissioners appointed by the U.S. Comptroller General. MACPAC is responsible for helping inform national Medicaid policy by providing data analysis and policy recommendations on a regular basis to Congress, HHS, CMS, and state Medicaid agencies.

"Patti is arguably the nation's leading expert on long-term support services (LTSS) and home and community-based services (HCBS)," said Mike Tudeen, CEO of CareBridge. "Patti's passion and commitment to improving the lives and independence of individuals with physical, intellectual, and developmental disabilities is inspiring."

Patti has 25 years of Medicaid LTSS and HCBS experience, including serving for over 15 years as the Chief of LTSS for TennCare (Tennessee's Medicaid agency) prior to joining CareBridge. She is a lifelong family caregiver and has served on national LTSS and HCBS quality committees for the National Quality Forum, National Committee on Quality Assurance, Advancing States, and National Academy for State Health Policy. She has overseen the implementation of some of the nation's most forward thinking LTSS and HCBS programs.

"It is such an honor to be selected to serve on MACPAC," said Killingsworth. "There is so much opportunity to advance Medicaid policy and programs and to transform its payment and delivery systems to better serve those who rely on its benefits – especially those who need HCBS. Together, we can drive outcomes that really matter to people and improve their experience, while increasing cost-efficiency and Medicaid program sustainability for generations to come."

About CareBridge

CareBridge is a value-based healthcare company that assists health plans and states in caring for individuals receiving home and community-based services. CareBridge's solutions include 24/7 clinical support, decision support, data aggregation, and electronic visit verification. CareBridge's solutions have been shown to increase independence, improve clinical quality, and reduce emergency room visits, hospitalizations and total costs all while receiving a Net Promoter Score of 84 from patients and families. For more information on CareBridge, please visit www.carebridgehealth.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CareBridge