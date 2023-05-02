Wendy's Spices Up and Cools Down Menus Ahead of Summer

The queen of spice rolls out three mouth-watering menu items including new Ghost Pepper Ranch Chicken Sandwich, Ghost Pepper Fries, and fan-favorite Strawberry Frosty

DUBLIN, Ohio, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready, your summer plans just got a bit spicier and a whole lot cooler. Hitting menus today, Wendy's® is cooking up the new Ghost Pepper Ranch Chicken Sandwich and Ghost Pepper Fries and is announcing the return of the beloved Strawberry Frosty®. Talk about a delicious start to summer!

Wendy’s is bringing the heat and cooling down menus this summer with new Ghost Pepper offerings and return of iconic Strawberry Frosty (PRNewswire)

"Our Made to Crave menu continues to be a powerhouse, creating unique, unforgettable flavor experiences for our fans," said Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company. "Customers can't wait to try the products we add to this line-up, and I know spicy seekers will be back for another visit once they try the layers of Ghost Pepper we've put on top of our spicy chicken fillet. We take our position as the queen of spice very seriously, and the team really outdid themselves when creating this sandwich!"

Ghost Pepper Ranch Chicken Sandwich and Ghost Pepper Fries Bring the Fire

The first new Made to Crave offering of the year, the Ghost Pepper Ranch Chicken Sandwich dials up the heat using Wendy's signature Spicy Chicken, ghost pepper infused American cheese, ghost pepper seasoned crispy onions, lettuce, tomato, and a creamy ghost pepper ranch sauce. That's four layers of heat that fans won't be able to get enough of.

For those who are looking to double down on spice, the new Ghost Pepper Fries are an absolute must. Made with Wendy's natural-cut, Hot & Crispy French Fries, the Ghost Pepper Fries are coated in a unique spicy fry sauce for the ultimate flavor upgrade. You won't want to ghost on this pairing!

The Sweet Return of the Strawberry Frosty

For fans looking to cool down their taste buds, look no further - the Strawberry Frosty has made its sweet return, joining the Chocolate Frosty on menus, for a limited time. Last year the flavor quickly became a fan-favorite, earning itself a return spot on the menu as the summer fling that everyone needs.

"Wendy's Frosty treats are one of the most iconic desserts in fast-food and the Strawberry Frosty was a welcome surprise for consumers' palates last summer," said John Li, Vice President of Culinary Innovation for The Wendy's Company. "The sweet and real strawberry puree we use delivers the refreshing taste of summer in every spoonful. After the response we saw last year, we knew it was something that deserved to reclaim its place on this summer's menu!"

To try the Ghost Pepper Ranch Chicken Sandwich, Ghost Pepper Fries and Strawberry Frosty simply place an order through the Wendy's mobile app, or head to your nearest Wendy's. When ordering directly from the Wendy's app or with your MyWendy's™ account online, you'll earn points to treat yourself with Wendy's Rewards™.* Yep, free Wendy's by eating your favorite Wendy's.

And that's not all, from May 3 through May 9, if you have or sign-up for DashPass, DoorDash's membership service, you'll be able to score $5 off your next order of $15 or more when you include a Ghost Pepper Ranch Chicken Sandwich before checkout! This sandwich is a DashPass exclusive item***, delivered exclusively through DoorDash until May 17.

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality Is Our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef**, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising .Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys .

*Wendy's Rewards available at participating U.S. Wendy's. My Wendy's™ account registration and use required to earn points and redeem rewards. Points have no monetary value. See www.wendys.com/Rewards for details.

**Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.

***$5 off: Get $5 off any order $15+ when you include a Ghost Pepper Ranch Chicken Sandwich before checkout at Wendy's. Orders must meet a minimum subtotal of $15+. Offer valid from 5/3/2023 through 5/9/2023, or while supplies last. Offer available for DashPass members only. Valid only at participating Wendy's locations. Fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have an existing DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. See full terms and conditions at help.doordash.com/consumers/s/article/offer-terms-conditions.

Wendy's logo (PRNewsfoto/Wendy's) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Wendy's Company