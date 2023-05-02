TEAMSTERS ECONOMICS DIRECTOR APPOINTED TO TRUCK LEASING TASK FORCE

WASHINGTON, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Truck Leasing Task Force (TLTF) announced the appointment of Kaitlyn Long, Assistant Director of Strategic Initiatives for the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters) (PRNewswire)

Long, who will serve on the TLTF's nine-member committee, also directs the union's Economics team of research analysts and economists.

The TLTF was established by the bipartisan infrastructure law enacted in 2021 to advise and make recommendations to the Secretary of Transportation and the Secretary of Labor through the Administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA).

"The Teamsters are proud to see Kaitlyn Long step into this critical role. She understands the issues facing the freight industry and will be a champion for working people," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien.

"I am honored to be appointed to represent labor's interests. There are many important issues that need to be addressed, and I look forward to shining light on what workers are facing throughout this industry," Long said. "I will advocate for all workers and ensure they are appreciated for the essential roles they play to keep the U.S. economy moving."

The TLTF aims to end predatory lease-purchase practices in the trucking industry. Task force members will examine and evaluate the effects of commercial motor vehicle lease arrangements and review the equitability of common truck leasing arrangements, particularly as they impact owner-operators and trucking businesses subject to such agreements.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.2 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Daniel Moskowitz, (770) 262-4971

dmoskowitz@teamster.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters