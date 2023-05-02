National Mango Board Adds Ability to Shop Recipes on Website

Celebrating Their Annual "Cinco de Mango" Campaign by Improving Access to Mangos

ORLANDO, Fla., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Mango Board has added something extra to this year's "Cinco de Mango" campaign. Upon visiting the "Party with Mango" page on Mango.org, visitors will be greeted with suggested mango recipes to make their Cinco de Mayo fiesta pop and they won't even need to make a grocery list to do it.

The introduction of Chicory, a platform that transforms recipe content into shoppable e-commerce, will automatically add all ingredients needed for a recipe at the retailer of the consumer's choosing. Simply click the "Get Ingredients" button listed on a recipe page, verify your zip code, select your desired retailer, and you will be directed to a cart on that retailer's website containing every ingredient you need for the recipe you were just reading. You'll be able to purchase everything in the cart with a simple click and celebrating with beautiful, delicious mango dishes in no time.

Cinco de Mango is an annual marketing campaign implemented by the National Mango Board to encourage consumers to add mango for their Cinco de Mayo Celebrations. Interesting enough, Mexico is the top exporting country of mango to the United States, so the opportunity to add mango to the May 5th fiesta is a natural fit. Mango is a super versatile superfruit that is the perfect addition to Mexican meals, drinks, and side dishes and will now be easier to include than ever before.

The capability to shop recipes on Mango.org, via Chicory, is currently available for unique, delectable creations for the Mango Muchacho Margarita, Mango Flower, Mango Black Bean, and Caramelized Veggie Burrito, and the Mango Michelada with more to come.

According to Dan Spellman, Director of the National Mango Board, "we are so proud to celebrate this Cinco de Mango campaign with this new website enhancement to provide access to mango. The National Mango Board's focus is continuing to drive awareness and education about the mango fruit, but this website enhancement will give us the opportunity to make mango more available for our visitors to have for the Cinco de Mayo celebration."

About the National Mango Board

The National Mango Board (NMB) is here to inspire and educate U.S. consumers about the culture, flavor, versatility, and nutrition of the world's most exciting super fruit - the mango! We are supported entirely by assessments from domestic and imported mangos, and we don't rely on any taxpayer dollars or government funding. We participate in strategic planning, marketing and communications, research, and industry relations to achieve our vision of bringing the mango party to every U.S. household.

We invite you to keep up with all things mango by following us on our social media channels, @mangoboard or checking out our blog at mango.org/blog. Learn more at mango.org.

