It's skincare, its shower-care, its self-care... It's the POWER OF PARADISE

Harnessing the POWER OF THE SHOWER, Isle of Paradise launches efficacious, mood-boosting 'bodyCARE for everyBODY'

NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Isle of Paradise, the brand that democratized the sunless category, proving "self-tan is for everyBODY," is on a mission to help you glow from the inside, out – and they're not stopping with award-winning tanning! The brand, who's sunless collection is #1 at Sephora, has championed body confidence, selfcare and self-love since the start; the first-ever sunless brand to include curve models and people of color in their campaigns have proved the power of glow is universal.

Isle of Paradise Body Brilliantly Bright Body Moisturizer (PRNewswire)

Now, they're harnessing the power of paradise with a new targeted daily body care collection offering clinically proven, powerful results, with sensorial textures and mood-boosting scents that invigorate your mind and body and empower you to conquer the day with confidence.

Isle of Paradise Body transports you to your own personal paradise with the "power of the shower".

In the shower, our guard is down, and our creativity is free; we touch and connect with every inch of ourselves, and we give thanks to our bodies for getting us through each day with strength– That's the POWER OF THE SHOWER.

Stepping into a shower is a sensorial experience that's scientifically proven to boost your inner and outer glow. Hydrotherapy can relieve stress, improve your lymphatic function and help detoxify your body– while tactile textures help to ground the brain and encourage a feeling of calm. Pairing these benefits with a functional fragrance, created to trigger happy memories and transport the mind elsewhere, solidifies the shower as a powerful tool for self-care and self-love.

Founder, Jules Von Hep has been an advocate in the belief that self-care is a powerful and necessary practice on the journey to self-love. Von Hep says, "Whether you're self-tanning or self-care showering – the bathroom is where you start and finish your day. We want to empower your shower, pressing pause on daily life and letting creativity flow from top to toe, babe! Scrub away the past, rinse in the present and moisturize for your future. Feeling confident naked doesn't come naturally to many of us, so we wanted to deliver formulas that not only deliver inner glow, but outer glow too."

Here to bridge the gap between fun and function: The two daily targeted body care collections offer clinically proven, powerful results, with sensorial textures and mood-boosting scents. Brilliantly Bright & Confidently Clear, cleanse, treat and moisturize with transportive scents for confident, efficacious results. They're dermatologist approved, clean, and formulated to be gentle yet effective so you can renew, refresh, and recharge your mind and body every day.

BRILLIANTLY BRIGHT

Say hello to illuminated, radiant results! We've bottled brilliantly brighter skin, thanks to a powerhouse blend of Vitamin C, Niacinamide, and Hyaluronic Acid– proven to hydrate and brighten dull, dry skin. The energy-boosting, tropical scent with notes of sustainably and ethically sourced grapefruit, pineapple and jasmine give a pampering feeling of summertime self-care and self-love– long after you step out the shower.

Brilliantly Bright Body Polish: Gently removes dead skin cells and revitalizes dull skin, revealing a glowing, radiant and refreshed complexion instantly and over time

Brilliantly Bright Body Cleanser: Ultra-creamy body cleanser works to brighten the appearance of dark spots and dullness for softer, smoother, more radiant looking skin

Brilliantly Bright Body Moisturizer: Improves the appearance of dark spots and dullness for more radiant looking skin instantly while encouraging healthy skin barrier function

SKIN LOVING INGREDIENTS:

Vitamin C visibly brightens for radiant, glowing skin

Niacinamide smooths textured skin and helps to even skin tone

Hyaluronic Acid deeply hydrates for plumped, healthy-looking skin

CONSUMER PANEL TEST

90% felt dull, dry skin was brighter with a more even tone Study of 40 subjects after 1 wk of use

CONFIDENTLY CLEAR

Say hello to calmer, clearer skin! Feel confidently clear with a blend of clinically proven acids, which work to reduce the appearance of dry, rough bumps and texture, revealing healthier, clearer, smoother skin. The mood-enhancing, decadent scent with notes of sustainably and ethically sourced orange and coffee give a deliciously soothing wind-down– like a five-star spa resort in your bathroom.

Confidently Clear Body Polish: Ultra-fine, clarifying targeted treatment helps renew, and refresh rough texture for visibly smoother, clearer looking skin

Confidently Clear Body Cleanser: Lightweight body cleanser with a powerhouse blend of lactic, polyglutamic, salicylic and mandelic acids helps clear clogged pores and smooth skin while gently hydrating and locking in moisture

Confidently Clear Body Moisturizer: Fast-absorbing clarifying body lotion with a blend of lactic, mandelic, polyglutanic, and hyaluronic acids to reduce the appearance of body blemishes and smooth skin

SKIN LOVING INGREDIENTS:

Lactic Acid reveals smoother, softer feeling skin

Polyglutamic Acid acts as a powerful hydrator to quench dry skin and lock in moisture

Salicylic Acid decongests pores to help reduce frequency of breakouts

Mandelic Acid Gently exfoliates, increasing cell turnover resulting anti acne and anti-aging

CONSUMER PANEL TEST

92% felt rough skin was smoother Study of 40 subjects after 1 wk of use

Body Polish $28.00, Body Cleanser $22.00, Body Moisturizer $26.00

Launching May 2nd, only at Sephora

For more information, please contact: iop@chasencreative.com www.isleofparadise.com | @theisleofparadise

