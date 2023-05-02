CBI EXPANDS WITH THE ACQUISITION OF LONG-STANDING ALLSTEEL DEALER CSI FULLMER

MUSCATINE, Iowa, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allsteel Inc. , a leading manufacturer of contract furnishings, announces that Corporate Business Interiors, Inc. (CBI) , a Southern California family-owned company and aligned dealer of Allsteel, is acquiring another Southern California Allsteel dealer, CSI Fullmer . CBI will be acquiring the CSI Fullmer location in Pasadena to better serve Los Angeles-based clients, advance its business reach, and further solidify its leadership strength in the LA market. CBI anticipates that the acquisition will grow and enhance internal support teams, allowing it to better serve all its clients in both LA and Orange County.

CBI services many industries and organizations from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies in commercial, education, healthcare, and government channels. "The Los Angeles market is six times larger than the Orange County market, so it offers tremendous growth potential for CBI," said Darren Stiles, CBI President. "We've been serving LA clients successfully for the past 43 years, and with our recent leadership and staffing additions in LA, the acquisition of CSI Fullmer will enhance our presence in LA enabling us to grow our business exponentially, while better serving our LA-based real estate brokers, architect and design firms with more responsiveness and convenient local offices."

CSI Fullmer has long-standing relationships with public sector organizations in the area, including higher education and government agencies, providing expertise and a client-base that will expand CBI's portfolio. Existing team members and clients of CSI Fullmer will be transitioned to CBI, allowing clients to maintain the same relationships that the CSI Fullmer team has built. As CSI Fullmer's #1 manufacturer partner, Allsteel fully supports this acquisition and will play a role in helping transition CSI Fullmer clients seamlessly to CBI.

"With almost 50 years of industry experience, we were intentional as we explored options for selling our business," said Bill Baquet, CEO of CSI Fullmer. Adds Patty Owings, CSI Fullmer's Vice President, "It was important to us to find a dealer closely aligned with our culture and values that would support our clients and our team through the transition and elevate capabilities as we look to the future." This acquisition will allow CBI to better service all of Southern California, as well as the entire United States and abroad, while simultaneously building recognition of the Allsteel brand.

